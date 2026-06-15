Global Leaders Hail MoU Ending US War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

World leaders have welcomed the memorandum of understanding [MoU] between Iran and the United States, which provides for an immediate and permanent end US‑”Israeli” war of aggression on Iran, the lifting of the naval blockade, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

UN Secretary‑General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement as a “critical step” toward ending war.

“The Secretary‑General hopes that the parties will build on this new momentum and redouble their efforts towards a final resolution of the conflict,” his statement read.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Qatar “welcomes the agreement” and thanked Pakistan for its mediation, expressing hope that all parties will engage in future negotiations “in a positive and constructive spirit.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he views the deal as “an important development for establishing peace and tranquility in our region” and welcomed it with satisfaction. He called for avoiding any provocations that could escalate tensions before the signing and thanked Pakistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Britain, France, Germany and Italy issued a joint statement saying they are “prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear, verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear programme” and will work intensively with all sides to achieve a long‑term diplomatic settlement.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japan “strongly hopes” that a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear issue will be reached soon.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the agreement, noting that Australia has long called for de‑escalation and an end to the war.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters called the deal “pivotal” and “constructive,” stressing that “dialogue and diplomacy remain the most effective means of resolving longstanding issues.”

The MoU, finalized late Sunday, will be signed on Friday in Switzerland.

Under its terms, the war and all war fronts, including in Lebanon, have ended immediately, and the US naval blockade of Iran has been lifted.