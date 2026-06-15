Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Global Leaders Hail MoU Ending US War on Iran

Global Leaders Hail MoU Ending US War on Iran
folder_openInternational News access_time 13 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

World leaders have welcomed the memorandum of understanding [MoU] between Iran and the United States, which provides for an immediate and permanent end US‑”Israeli” war of aggression on Iran, the lifting of the naval blockade, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

UN SecretaryGeneral Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement as a critical step toward ending war.

“The SecretaryGeneral hopes that the parties will build on this new momentum and redouble their efforts towards a final resolution of the conflict, his statement read.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Qatar “welcomes the agreement” and thanked Pakistan for its mediation, expressing hope that all parties will engage in future negotiations “in a positive and constructive spirit.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he views the deal as “an important development for establishing peace and tranquility in our region” and welcomed it with satisfaction. He called for avoiding any provocations that could escalate tensions before the signing and thanked Pakistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Britain, France, Germany and Italy issued a joint statement saying they are “prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear, verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear programme” and will work intensively with all sides to achieve a longterm diplomatic settlement.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japan “strongly hopes” that a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear issue will be reached soon.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the agreement, noting that Australia has long called for deescalation and an end to the war.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters called the deal “pivotal” and “constructive,” stressing that “dialogue and diplomacy remain the most effective means of resolving longstanding issues.”

The MoU, finalized late Sunday, will be signed on Friday in Switzerland.

Under its terms, the war and all war fronts, including in Lebanon, have ended immediately, and the US naval blockade of Iran has been lifted.

Israel Iran Lebanon strait of hormuz memorandum of understanding war on iran UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Global Leaders Hail MoU Ending US War on Iran

Global Leaders Hail MoU Ending US War on Iran

13 hours ago
Pakistan PM: Iran-US Reach Peace Deal After Intensive Talks

Pakistan PM: Iran-US Reach Peace Deal After Intensive Talks

13 hours ago
World Bank: Iran War Could Push Global Growth to Near Stagnation

World Bank: Iran War Could Push Global Growth to Near Stagnation

3 days ago
US Aggression against Iran Drives Oil Prices Higher, Drags Gold Lower

US Aggression against Iran Drives Oil Prices Higher, Drags Gold Lower

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 15-06-2026 Hour: 08:56 Beirut Timing

whatshot