US Congressman: Trump’s Iran Deal is Lose, Lose, Lose

By Staff, Agencies

US Democratic congressman Seth Moulton announced that President Donald Trump’s looming Iran peace deal looks like a “surrender document” and fails to deliver anything America did not have before the war.

The comments come after Trump announced on Saturday that a peace framework would be signed the next day and would include reopening the Strait of Hormuz. In an apparent reference to Iran’s enriched uranium, he said, “at the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust” and destroy it.

Media reports also claimed that the deal includes sanctions relief and the dismantling of the US blockade of Iran, while the strait will be operated without a toll regime. Iranian officials said, however, that the signing “will not be tomorrow,” and that talks on the nuclear program are expected to start later.

Speaking on MS Now on Saturday, Moulton, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, called the framework a net loss for the US. “This is a terrible deal. It’s basically a surrender document from Donald Trump to the supreme leader of Iran.”

“I mean, $100 billion of taxpayer money already put into this war, 14 Americans dead, and we get a deal that just reopens the strait that was already open before he started the war? How is that a win?” Moulton said.

While he acknowledged that ending the war is the best option for the US, in terms of accomplishing goals, it has been “just lose, lose, lose across the board for Trump and the United States of America.”

California Senator Adam Schiff, a critic of the war, also expressed reservations about the deal, saying the talks could end with a “face-saving announcement to agree at a later date by the president. That would be a terrible strategic loss for the country.”