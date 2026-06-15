“Israel’s” Barak: Netanyahu must Be Removed with Sticks, Stones if He Tries to Sabotage Election

By Staff, Agencies

Former “Israeli” premier Ehud Barak has called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be removed “with sticks and stones” if he attempts to undermine the upcoming general election through military aggression against Lebanon.

“I fear Netanyahu may try to sabotage the elections, and he can do it very easily … If he tries, we will have no choice but to remove him with sticks and stones,” Barak said during an interview on Sunday.

Netanyahu, 76, has led the current coalition administration since late December 2022.

His party, Likud, has been described as the most right-wing since Israel was illegally established as a political entity on the occupied Palestinian territories in 1948.

The current term of the “Israeli” Knesset expires in October 2026, with elections expected to be held in September or October.

Barak warned that Netanyahu “could sabotage the elections” by attacking Lebanon, which in turn would force the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, or Iran, to retaliate.

“Netanyahu wants an endless war because he understands that ending it would accelerate his trial,” Barak warned.

Netanyahu is currently standing trial on corruption charges and is also wanted by the International Criminal Court [ICC] since 2024 for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, where “Israel’s” genocidal assault has martyred over 72,000 Palestinians and wounded 172,000 others.

Barak condemned Netanyahu for attacking Iran, saying “Israel” is paying the price for Netanyahu’s arrogance and lack of foresight,” because “none of the objectives of the war against Iran have been achieved.”

He also said that the negotiations between Washington and Tehran are “very bad” for “Israel” and that Netanyahu is to blame for any upcoming agreement.

The arrangements under discussion between Iran and the US are “not an agreement, but a memorandum of understanding that [fails] to address either missiles or Iran’s regional allies,” Barak said.