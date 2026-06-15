Iran Deputy FM: US MoU Signing Set for Friday in Geneva

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said the memorandum of understanding [MoU] between Iran and the United States had been finalized and would be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland, emphasizing that the agreement was based on what he described as “active distrust” of the enemy.

“This memorandum does not mean trusting the enemy; it has been written with active distrust,” Gharibabadi said, noting that Iran would monitor US commitments.

Separately, the deputy minister declared that starting Monday night, the US naval blockade against Iran will be terminated, along with “the immediate and permanent end of the war and military operations on various fronts, including Lebanon.”

The announcement came after weeks of intensive negotiations mediated by Pakistan, with support from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Looking ahead, Gharibabadi said the full text of the MoU would be published after the signing, with officials first explaining its provisions and outcomes to the public.

Addressing the negotiation process, he said Iran’s military power had influenced the final text, noting that threats by Iran’s armed forces helped advance some issues following "Israeli"" strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

He further stated that the MoU was not agreed until all Iranian demands were included, with talks continuing until an hour before the announcement, and credited Hezbollah’s response to “Israeli” aggression in facilitating the outcome.

Emphasizing military impact, he added that readiness and deterrent threats helped shape negotiations, while reiterating support for Hezbollah and criticism of the Zionist entity.

Moreover, the official said the agreement reflected not only diplomacy but also Iran’s military achievements and domestic support, citing the “pure blood of martyrs,” public backing, leadership guidance, and official efforts.

He declared that enemy had been defeated in all its objectives, adding that it had failed to achieve its “sinister goals,” while the Islamic Republic had secured major victories in the war.

Outlining next steps, Gharibabadi outlined a two-stage process following Friday’s signing, beginning with a verification period to ensure US commitments on ending the war, lifting the blockade, and releasing assets, before entering conditional 60-day negotiations.

He said the talks would cover sanctions relief, UN and IAEA resolutions, the nuclear issue, and Iran’s post-war reconstruction and economic development, alongside a mechanism to monitor implementation by both sides.

Finally, he said mediators would remain involved, Iran’s armed forces would stay prepared for any threat, and once published, the MoU would show Iran’s commitments were minimal compared to its gains, with further technical talks expected after the June 19 signing in Switzerland.