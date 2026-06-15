By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, June 14, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and based on the legitimate right to resist occupation and liberate the land, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 a.m., a deployment of the “Israeli” enemy army in the village of Hula with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:15 a.m., a newly established “Israeli” enemy army artillery site in the village of Odaisseh with a heavy rocket. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:50 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Al-Salaa’ Hill in the village of Qantara with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a newly established “Israeli” enemy army artillery site in the Sarada Farm area in southern Lebanon with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., gatherings of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the southwestern outskirts of the village of Majdalzoun with successive barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 2:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Qantara in southern Lebanon with an offensive drone. and its infringement of Lebanese airspace, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone in the skies over the Saida area with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat. and its infringement of Lebanese airspace, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone in the skies over the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat. and its infringement of Lebanese airspace, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:10 p.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone in the skies over the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat. the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged at 11:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the square of the village of Taybeh in southern Lebanon with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the city of Naqoura in southern Lebanon with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a building in the village of Shamaa in southern Lebanon with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rshaf in southern Lebanon with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army Nemmera vehicle in the village of Majdalzoun with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif in southern Lebanon with barrages of rockets and artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 p.m., a Merkava tank on the outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif in southern Lebanon with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., an engineering robot on the outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif in southern Lebanon with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 a.m., a newly established “Israeli” enemy army artillery site in the village of Odaisseh with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:40 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” enemy army site in the village of Maroun Al-Ras with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the Saf Al-Hawa road in the village of Bint Jbeil with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., a Merkava tank in the village of Majdalzoun in southern Lebanon with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 p.m., an “Israeli” enemy army backhoe (Poclain) loader vehicle belonging to the in the town of Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon with an Ababil offensive drone; it was observed to be burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., an “Israeli” enemy army tank ammunition depot in the village of Majdalzoun in southern Lebanon with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:40 p.m., a second Merkava tank on the southwestern outskirts of the village of Majdalzoun with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops on the southwestern outskirts of the village of Majdalzoun with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted from 2:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., with precision-guided missiles, the following targets:

A gathering of “Israeli” troops on the southern outskirts of the village of Majdalzoun.

A gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Khiyam detention center.

A gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Tayr Harfa.

gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle.

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted from 2:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., with precision-guided missiles, the following targets:

Ras Al-Bayada Site.

The newly established enemy artillery site in the village of Odaisseh.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}