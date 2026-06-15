First Vessel Crosses Hormuz Post Iran–US Deal

By Staff, Agencies

The first vessel has transited the Strait of Hormuz following the United States–Iran agreement announced on Sunday, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency, which cited maritime tracking data.

According to Fars, the LNG tanker Jacksonville, sailing under the Maltese flag, was the first recorded vessel to pass through the strategic waterway after the announcement of the agreement.

Meanwhile, an informed source has divulged that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to begin after Friday, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding, Tasnim reported.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it finalized a memorandum of understanding with the US on June 14.

According to the statement, war across all fronts, including Lebanon, are to cease immediately and permanently. It also said the naval blockade imposed on Iran will be lifted without delay, a move confirmed by US President Donald Trump.

The memorandum is scheduled to be formally signed on Friday, June 19. Negotiations on a comprehensive final agreement will be postponed until the other side fulfills its commitments under the framework deal.

On provisions related to the “reopening of the Strait of Hormuz” and the lifting of the maritime blockade, Iran said the waterway will be reactivated under “joint arrangements” between Tehran and the Sultanate of Oman.

Before the agreement was announced, an Iranian official told Reuters that the draft memorandum includes an immediate Iranian commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels in exchange for the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

The financial component of the draft reportedly includes a US commitment not to impose new sanctions on Iran until a final agreement is reached, as well as a temporary waiver on oil sanctions allowing Tehran to continue crude exports and receive revenues.