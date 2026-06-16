and in continuation of Statement No. (1), following the confrontation of the hostile force that attempted to advance toward the Kfar Tebnit crossing and forcing it to withdraw, the enemy army reassembled its forces around the crossing area by bringing in an armored unit consisting of five Merkava tanks and four vehicles. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 10:00 p.m., with barrages of rockets and artillery shells, with clashes still ongoing up to the time of this statement’s issuance.