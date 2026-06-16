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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, June 15, 2026
folder_openLebanon access_time 10 hours ago
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By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, June 15, 2026:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In defense of Lebanon and its people, and based on the legitimate right to resist occupation and liberate the land, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire:
- and after monitoring an “Israeli” army force consisting of a bulldozer and two Merkava tanks advancing from the Arnoun–Al-Kammasha area toward the Al-Maabar region on the outskirts of the village of Kfar Tebnit, the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted it at 6:15 p.m., with guided missiles and Ababil offensive drones, forcing it to retreat.
- and in continuation of Statement No. (1), following the confrontation of the hostile force that attempted to advance toward the Kfar Tebnit crossing and forcing it to withdraw, the enemy army reassembled its forces around the crossing area by bringing in an armored unit consisting of five Merkava tanks and four vehicles. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 10:00 p.m., with barrages of rockets and artillery shells, with clashes still ongoing up to the time of this statement’s issuance.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
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