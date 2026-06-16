Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement congratulating the Islamic Republic of Iran on the major diplomatic achievement: a memorandum of understanding with the United States that led to a comprehensive ceasefire affecting multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

It called on Lebanese political forces to adopt a unified national stance, warning against reliance on external pressures and stressing continued resistance against “Israel” and defense of Lebanese sovereignty.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

“Allah will certainly help those who stand up for Him. Allah is truly All-Powerful, Almighty.” (Al-Hajj, 40)

Allah, the Most High, has spoken the truth.

Hezbollah congratulates to the Islamic Republic of Iran—its leadership and people—on the major achievement of reaching a memorandum of understanding with the United States of America, which resulted in a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. This great accomplishment is the fruit of the legendary steadfastness, exceptional resilience, and immense sacrifices made by the dear Iranian people and their wise leadership, who remained committed to national choices that preserve their dignity, sovereignty, and independence.

On this significant occasion, Hezbollah expresses its respect and appreciation to His Eminence, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei [may God protect him], who guided this period with remarkable wisdom, courage and foresight. It also extends its gratitude to the President and government of Iran, the brave armed forces—including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and the army—and to the brotherly Iranian people. Hezbollah expresses profound appreciation for their unwavering support of Lebanon, its people, and its resistance, as well as their insistence that Lebanon be included in any agreement leading to an end to the war and the safeguarding of its rights. In doing so, they bore the burdens of sanctions and aggression, once again demonstrating that the Islamic Republic is truly a steadfast, powerful and loyal ally.

Hezbollah also extends its appreciation to all countries that participated in, contributed to, and supported efforts to remove obstacles and facilitate the conclusion of this agreement. It stresses that Lebanon should make the best use of this regional and international framework to achieve its sovereignty and liberate its land through national unity.

We offer our highest tribute to the people of honor, dignity, and steadfastness—to the loyal supporters of the resistance and to our displaced families—for their patience, endurance, and resilience. We salute their sacrifices and everything they have given in confronting this brutal aggression. They have truly proven themselves to be a proud and honorable people, deserving of the description given to them by the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who called them “the noblest of people.”

We also salute the leadership of the resistance and its heroic fighters—the steadfast shield and protective barrier of the homeland—who sacrificed their pure blood and precious lives for the dignity of their country and their people. They fought epic battles in which the “Israeli” enemy witnessed some of their strength and tasted the bitterness of defeat.

We affirm that what has been achieved is a step toward completing the path of fully liberating our land, securing the return of our prisoners to their homeland and families, enabling all displaced residents—especially those from the frontline border villages—to return to their homes, and rebuilding what was destroyed by the aggression. We call upon our steadfast people to remain patient and await instructions from the relevant authorities regarding the safe return to their villages and towns, in order to ensure their safety and avoid any dangers that may arise from possible violations by the “Israeli” enemy.

The “Israeli” enemy must understand that there can be no return to the situation that existed before March 2. The Resistance, which has always remained vigilant in defending the homeland and its people, will not accept any aggression that violates the sovereignty of the country or sheds the blood of its citizens. The Resistance will remain committed to Lebanon’s legitimate and established right to defend its land, people and sovereignty until a complete withdrawal is achieved and all prisoners are returned.

Accordingly, we emphasize that this stage requires the Lebanese state and all political forces to return to a unified national position in pursuit of the goals on which the Lebanese people agree—goals that serve Lebanon’s interests, preserve its sovereignty, strength and resilience, and protect it from the ambitions of the “Israeli” enemy. It is wise to reassess the calculations and policies pursued by the authorities, learn from this experience and previous experiences our country has undergone, move away from illusions and losing bets, and recognize that a unified Lebanese position and reliance on genuine friends are the best means of safeguarding national interests.