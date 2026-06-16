Old Trump Tweet Resurfaces as Iran Deal Draws Comparisons and Online Criticism

By Staff, Agencies

A 2020 tweet by Donald Trump has resurfaced online and is being widely mocked following his recent announcement of a deal aimed at ending the US–“Israeli” aggression on Iran. In the tweet, posted on January 3, 2020, Trump wrote: “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”, a line critics are now revisiting in light of the new agreement.

The renewed attention comes after Trump announced what he described as a “memorandum of understanding” reached during the G7 summit in France. Although full details have not been released, reports suggest the deal includes lifting a US naval blockade, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and initiating 60 days of talks focused on Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump has rejected comparisons between this agreement and the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], which was negotiated under Barack Obama. He described that earlier deal as flawed and insisted his own agreement is fundamentally different and “very powerful.”

However, former president Barack Obama has expressed skepticism, suggesting that any new arrangement may not differ significantly from the JCPOA, which had previously functioned for years before the US withdrew from it during Trump’s first term.

As debate continues over the deal’s effectiveness and details, critics online have used Trump’s resurfaced tweet to argue that the outcome appears closer to past diplomatic efforts than a decisive new breakthrough, fueling widespread commentary and mockery on social media.