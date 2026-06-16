Iran Coach Criticizes Forced Departure After World Cup Opener

By Staff, Agencies

The coach of the Iran national football team has complained that his squad was unexpectedly ordered to leave the United States shortly after its opening World Cup match, disrupting the team's recovery plans and adding to what he described as a difficult tournament experience.

Following Iran's 2–2 draw with New Zealand national football team in California, head coach Amir Ghalenoei said the team had expected to stay overnight before returning to its training base in Tijuana. Instead, players and staff were instructed to board a flight back to Mexico only hours after the match.

Ghalenoei said the sudden change deprived players of valuable recovery time and left team officials confused about who made the decision. He suggested that decisions affecting the team's schedule were being made without its input and described the situation as unfair.

The coach and team captain Mehdi Taremi also highlighted broader difficulties faced by the Iranian squad throughout the tournament. According to them, extensive travel procedures, lengthy security checks, and visa denials for several federation officials and support staff have complicated preparations. They argued these issues have placed Iran at a disadvantage compared with other teams.

Ghalenoei said several Iranian players suffered cramps during the match and linked the physical problems to disrupted preparation and travel schedules. He maintained that logistical and diplomatic obstacles had limited the team's ability to properly adjust before the tournament.

Iran's participation has taken place against the backdrop of heightened tensions involving Iran, the United States and “Israel”. The team had previously requested that its group-stage matches be moved outside the US, but that request was rejected.

Despite entering the tournament as the stronger side on paper, Iran was held to a draw by New Zealand, a team ranked significantly lower in FIFA's rankings. However, the Iranians recovered from two deficits, with Mohammad Mohebi scoring the equalizer in the second half before a large crowd at SoFi Stadium. Iran's remaining group-stage matches are scheduled against Belgium national football team and Egypt national football team.