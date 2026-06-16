How “Israel” and Its American Allies View the Deal

By Mohamad Hammoud

From “Unconditional Surrender” to Subservience

The definitive confirmation of the United States-Iran memorandum of understanding has shaken the Middle East, leaving the political establishment in “Israel” and its Washington lobby in visible fury and profound strategic panic. For years, Tel Aviv operated under the certainty that the Western alliance would settle for nothing short of total Iranian surrender. But President Donald Trump’s sudden diplomatic pivot exposed the limits of Western power, forcing Washington to pursue peace while Tehran’s defensive network remained intact. According to the Associated Press, the finalized agreement requires an immediate end to military operations on all fronts. This move highlights how much American leverage has faded against Iran’s strategic resilience.

This sudden realignment has triggered an unprecedented wave of condemnation from pro-“Israel” analysts, who see the deal not as a diplomatic compromise but as an explicit, humiliating American surrender to Iranian power. The Financial Times reported that former senior US official Dan Shapiro criticized the outcome, saying the arrangement represents an incredibly weak deal for Washington, especially given its original goals.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich condemned the pact on social media, calling it bad for “Israel” and the free world – and demanding an independent campaign.

By securing a comprehensive ceasefire that explicitly includes the Lebanese theater, Iran managed to neutralize Western offensive capabilities – without touching its own forward deterrence. This demonstrates classic Western elite impunity, where Washington shifts priorities to escape self-inflicted energy crises, leaving proxies exposed.

The Architecture of an Empirical Defeat

In “Israel”, the sense of betrayal is growing. Many realize the United States chose economic self-interest over its long-standing ideological commitments to Tel Aviv. As detailed by CBS News, the memorandum guarantees Iran the immediate relief: the removal of the naval blockade, phased oil sales and access to twenty-four billion dollars in frozen assets.

This massive influx of capital, together with the toll-free reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz under Iranian control, effectively shatters the Western sanctions regime.

Rather than forcing the Islamic Republic to its knees, the pressure campaign orchestrated by Washington and Tel Aviv culminated in a settlement that legally solidifies Tehran’s position as a key player in global energy security.

The bitterness within the pro-“Israel” lobby is further intensified by the collapse of the diplomatic front that once united Washington and Tel Aviv against the Axis of Resistance. According to accounts published by The Guardian, Trump launched a profanity-laced tirade against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing the leader of “Israel” of trying to sabotage peace talks after a provocative strike on Beirut.

This extraordinary public split reveals a broader reality: American foreign policy often champions solidarity with client states- until their interests threaten Washington’s own political survival. By prioritizing an exit, the Trump administration signaled that Tel Aviv's security concerns now come second to Iranian resistance.

A Permanently Realigned Middle East

Ultimately, this peace agreement marks a historic geopolitical victory for Iran, validating its long-term strategy of multi-front coordination. Analysis published by the Financial Times highlights the profound strategic failure of the entire Western enterprise, noting that Donald Trump originally pledged there would be no deal with Tehran except “unconditional surrender!”

Despite his ferocious criticisms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed under the Obama administration, Trump's aggressive three-month military campaign produced results that fell far short of his predecessor’s diplomatic baseline.

The administration effectively waged a highly destructive war just to return to the exact status quo that existed before the outbreak of hostilities, severely damaging American international reputation. By rushing to secure a diplomatic exit under intense domestic pressure, Washington revealed its own structural vulnerabilities while making the Islamic Republic appear far stronger on the global stage.

The Guardian noted that while the United States attempted to frame the agreement as a mechanism to restrict Tehran’s future nuclear options, the actual timeline grants Iran immediate economic relief before technical talks even begin. This sequencing deprives the West of its primary coercive tools, leaving the administrative and military frameworks of the Iranian state entirely undisturbed. By leveraging its control over global shipping corridors, the Islamic Republic forced the world’s most powerful country to lift its blockade, forcing “Israel” to accept a new, revitalized Iranian sphere of influence.