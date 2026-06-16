Iran: US Responsible for Ensuring Complete Cessation of ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the US is responsible for ensuring the implementation of a memorandum of understanding set to be signed between Tehran and Washington, which includes a cessation of “Israeli” attacks on Lebanon.

The top diplomat made the remarks during separate telephone conversations with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and parliament speaker Nabih Berri on Monday.

Araghchi said the attacks had to come to “a complete halt” as he briefed the Lebanese officials concerning the clauses of the MoU, particularly those related to Lebanon.

The United States and the “Israeli” entity launched their unprovoked aggression against Iran on February 28. Simultaneously, the “Israeli” entity escalated its deadly attacks on Lebanon in violation of both a ceasefire with Beirut and a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire agreement between Tehran and Washington, which also covers Lebanon.

The Islamic Republic insisted that any ceasefire with the US should encompass all fronts, including Lebanon, describing fulfilment of the condition as indivisible to realization of peace and security in the region.

On Sunday, Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that the MoU had been finalized and would be officially signed in Switzerland on Friday.

Araghchi underlined the Islamic Republic's endeavor towards the cessation of aggression against Lebanon.

He reiterated that the United States was accountable for “faithful” implementation of the MoU, suggesting that Washington – as the “Israeli” entity’s biggest ally – had to apply sufficient pressure on Tel Aviv to halt the attacks.

The Lebanese officials, for their part, welcomed the provisions of the memorandum of understanding and emphasized that Lebanon's stability and security were inseparable components of any serious effort to establish regional stability.