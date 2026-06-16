Iran’s Qaani: Hezbollah Revealed only A Fraction of Its Capabilities

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Al-Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani said the resistance front emerged stronger from the confrontation with US-“Israeli” aggression, stressing that Hezbollah displayed only a small part of its military capabilities during the confrontation.

Speaking about the recent confrontation, Qaani said the Resistance front had become a source of growing concern for both the United States and the “Israeli” occupation, asserting that resistance forces remained steadfast under the most difficult circumstances.

He described the Resistance as a broad and integrated movement extending from Iran to different fronts across the region, adding that resistance groups played a leading role in confronting the recent US-“Israeli” escalation.

Addressing developments in Lebanon, Qaani said Hezbollah stood alongside Iran throughout the confrontation and played a significant role in confronting aggression.

He stressed that “no one can stand against Hezbollah”, arguing that what the movement demonstrated during the conflict represented only “the tip of the iceberg” compared with its full capabilities.

Qaani also warned the United States and the “Israeli” occupation against further escalation, saying past confrontations had repeatedly shown their inability to defeat the resistance.

Qaani said Iran’s negotiating team adopted a firm position following “Israeli” attacks on Lebanon, maintaining that both diplomacy and battlefield resistance worked together throughout the negotiations.

He argued that developments surrounding Lebanon demonstrated the unity between political and military efforts within the Resistance Axis.

The Al-Quds Force commander described the Bab Al-Mandab Strait as one of the strategic cards available to the resistance front, adding that other capabilities could emerge if circumstances require.

Turning to Gaza, Qaani said that despite the extensive destruction caused by the “Israeli” aggression, the Palestinian resistance had maintained its position, arguing that global public opinion increasingly recognizes its resilience.