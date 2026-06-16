Pezeshkian: ‘Israeli’ Anger over MoU with US Clear Sign of Iran’s Victory

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that “Israel’s” anger over a memorandum of understanding [MoU] between Iran and the United States clearly signals the success and victory of the Iranian nation.

Pezeshkian made the remark in an address to a nationwide conference on Monday, a day after Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] announced the finalization of the text of an MoU between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending the war.

The MoU is expected to bring an immediate and permanent halt to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and end the US naval blockade against Iran. It is scheduled to be officially signed in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 19.

“The concern and anger of the Zionist entity over this process is a clear sign of the success and victory of the Iranian nation. With divine grace, this path will continue with strength,” he said.

The Iranian president commended great efforts made by the members of the Iranian negotiating team including, top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and said the diplomatic breakthrough represents a major achievement for the Islamic Republic.

He said the diplomatic success was the result of exemplary cohesion, empathy, and coordination among the three branches of the government and the armed forces.

Pezeshkian added that the full implementation of the agreement and the opposite side’s adherence to its commitments could pave the way for “resolving many regional problems and create a new situation on the international arena.”

He reiterated the negotiating team’s full obedience to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, saying the negotiators will not deviate under any circumstances from the frameworks and policies set by the Leader.

“All actions will be carried out within the framework of national interests and the red lines drawn by the Islamic establishment,” he mentioned.

In parallel, the Iranian president said the Leader’s guidelines and support played a decisive role in achieving the diplomatic success.

“Without the Leader’s directives and backing, it would not be possible to achieve such an accomplishment.”

He said the Iranian people, government and all the relevant bodies are duty-bound to strengthen the country in various fields through solidarity and cooperation and to accelerate the path of growth and progress.

“As long as we stand together, no power will be able to harm or cripple the country,” Pezeshkian underlined.

The enemy, he added, had assumed that any military action against Iran would distance the people from the country but the Iranian nation defended the Islamic Revolution, Islamic establishment and their country through their epic and rare display of support.

“These people deserve the highest level of gratitude, and officials must serve them with honesty and sincerity,” he said.

Elsewhere in his address, Pezeshkian also placed a premium on the need to expand relations with Muslim and neighboring countries.

“Muslim countries are our brothers, and we have to strive to strengthen mutual relations and cooperation. This approach must become a shared belief and strategy among all government managers,” he said.

He said consensus on fundamental principles among Muslim countries is an absolute certainty.

“Although there may be differences in certain tastes and perspectives, we must achieve convergence around shared values and interests,” he emphasized.