“Haaretz”: Iran Bibi’s 2nd Worst Failure after October 7

By Staff, Agencies

“Haaretz” military affairs analyst Amos Harel confirmed on Tuesday that the Iranian file is the second most significant strategic failure in Benjamin Netanyahu’s long political career, surpassed only by the profound setback of October 7, 2023,

In his analysis, Harel noted that the war on Gaza has not resulted in the complete dismantling of the Hamas Resistance movement, nor has it achieved the “absolute ‘Israeli’ victory” that Netanyahu repeatedly pledged.

At the same time, he assessed that the emerging trajectory of developments concerning Iran is far from favorable from an “Israeli” standpoint, adding that any settlement under the current terms would be regarded in “Israel” as deeply underwhelming.

Harel further observed that US President Donald Trump appears intent on bringing the war to a close and reducing US military involvement in the region. He suggested that the evolving agreement is likely to fall significantly short of the expansive expectations Netanyahu had sought to cultivate and project.

The analyst also warned that the political and operational rift between Netanyahu and Trump could widen in the coming period, potentially extending beyond the Iranian arena to include the Lebanese front.

These assessments come amid mounting criticism within “Israel” of Netanyahu’s wartime leadership, particularly in relation to Iran, with some commentators framing the US-Iran understanding as a political setback for him.

This comes as “Israeli” media outlets reported widespread disappointment in “Israel” following the announcement of the US-Iran understanding.

Officials were cited as acknowledging a serious deterioration in relations with Washington, alongside perceptions that the United States had “acceded to Iran’s demands regarding Lebanon.”

In this context, former “Israeli” Prime Minister Ehud Barak described the US-Iran deal as “extremely bad,” saying “Israel” is paying the price for “Netanyahu’s arrogance and blindness” and that it “has not achieved any of the war’s objectives.”