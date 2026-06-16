Fear Governs The Scene of Northern “Israel” after US-Iran Agreement

By Staff, Agencies

The Hebrew “Israel Hayom” daily reported a growing atmosphere of shock and despair across northern occupied Palestine following the announcement of the MoU between the United States and Iran that reportedly includes Lebanon.

According to the newspaper, calm in the northern settlements after more than two months of continuous sirens was short-lived, as settlers woke up to news of the anticipated agreement. The reports have fueled concerns over a possible “Israeli” army withdrawal from Lebanon.

In “Kiryat Shmona”, settlers voiced frustration in local online groups. One settler, Sima Feller, was quoted as saying: "The latter should turn off the light. They sold us out".

The remarks reflect growing anxiety among settlers who believe the ceasefire arrangement could weaken deterrence against Hezbollah along the northern border.

Officials in northern settlements have also warned that the recent war reinforced the security threat from Hezbollah, particularly amid uncertainty over future military deployment in southern Lebanon.

Eitan Davidi, head of the “Margaliot” settlement committee, said the ceasefire has created an unstable and uncertain reality for northern communities.

He stated that the situation had brought settlers to “a point we haven't been in for many years”, referring to a constant threat from Hezbollah.

Davidi also argued that it would have been preferable for the “Israeli” leadership “not to enter this round of fighting”, adding that he believed the “Israeli” army had been restricted in its operational capacity.

He warned that the current situation puts the settlers in a state of uncertainty, stressing that the region is now “emptier, weaker and more difficult to rebuild”.

Assaf Langelbin, head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, said that the key issue was not political statements but practical security outcomes.

He said settlers were “fed up with false promises” and demanded real security that would allow things to go back to how they were.

Langelbin called for the “Israeli” army to maintain its presence along the front lines in southern Lebanon, arguing that sustained enforcement was necessary to prevent renewed attacks.

He added that responsibility for border security lies with the occupying authorities and stressed that a strong field presence and decisive action were essential to prevent a repeat of previous escalations.

The mayor of “Kiryat Shmona”, Avichai Stern, said the developments amounted to an agreement that strengthens adversaries rather than stabilizing the situation.]

He questioned the logic behind external support linked to hostile actors, arguing that such arrangements undermine regional security.

Stern also warned that the situation in Lebanon remained unresolved and accused the “Israeli” entity of failing to achieve clear military or political objectives during recent escalation periods.

That said, Netanyahu faces mounting criticism over his handling of the war on Iran, alongside perceptions that the US–Iran agreement has dealt him a political setback.