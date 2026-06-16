Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Oil Price Lowest since Early March 

Oil Price Lowest since Early March 
folder_openInternational News access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Brent crude has fallen by almost 2.5% today to just over $81 a barrel, adding to Monday’s 4.75% drop. That’s its lowest level since 4 March, the first week of the Iran war.

However, it’s still some way above Brent’s pre-war level of $72.48 a barrel.

Oil traders are calculating that the reopening of the strait of Hormuz will lead to a rise in oil supplies from the Middle East, after US President Donald Trump said the vital waterway will reopen once the US and Iran have signed an initial memorandum of understanding.

Economists are warning, though, that it will take time for traffic through the strait to return to normal, as some production facilities need to be reopened, or repaired, and some oil and gas tankers are in the wrong places.

The head of the world’s biggest tanker operator, Mitsui OSK Lines, has told the Financial Times that shipowners will not resume transit through the Strait of Hormuz for weeks until they are confident that the US-Iran deal is “material”.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, explained that “Bosses of the world’s biggest shipping companies want to see more than just an agreement in place, mines need to be swept, and all hostilities must end, before tankers with hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of cargo will be able to traverse the Strait without fear of a flare up in tensions that could close the Strait mid-voyage.”

“Thus, even if a deal is signed to end the US-Iran war, the situation is not without its challenges. Brent crude remains above $80 per barrel, and it is unlikely to fall below this level until we start to see cargo ships successfully get through the Strait,” he added.

Iran strait of hormuz brent DonaldTrump UnitedStates OilPrices

Comments

  1. Related News
Oil Price Lowest since Early March 

Oil Price Lowest since Early March 

7 hours ago
Global Leaders Hail MoU Ending US War on Iran

Global Leaders Hail MoU Ending US War on Iran

one day ago
Pakistan PM: Iran-US Reach Peace Deal After Intensive Talks

Pakistan PM: Iran-US Reach Peace Deal After Intensive Talks

one day ago
World Bank: Iran War Could Push Global Growth to Near Stagnation

World Bank: Iran War Could Push Global Growth to Near Stagnation

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 16-06-2026 Hour: 03:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot