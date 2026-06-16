UNICEF Warns: 1 in 2 Children Faces Overlapping Climate Threats

By Staff, Agencies

A new UNICEF report warned that half of the world's children face at least three overlapping climate threats, putting their health, education and survival at risk.

The report found that over one billion children face multiple climate threats, including heatwaves, storms, floods and droughts, with nearly every child worldwide exposed to at least one climate hazard.

UNICEF highlighted the case of children in Papua New Guinea who are forced to swim across a crocodile-infested river to reach school after a vital footbridge was washed away during heavy rains and was never replaced.

Lorna, a 15-year-old student from Papua New Guinea's Rigo district, must cross a crocodile-infested river to attend school. "I dream of becoming a teacher or pilot. We want a bridge so we can get to school safely every day," she said.

UNICEF said the community has been unable to rebuild the bridge since it was washed away in 2012, with climate-related challenges worsening conditions.

Headteacher Charlie Vali David said dangerous river crossings during monsoon season have caused injuries, deaths and illness, disrupting education, particularly for girls.

The report found that rising temperatures and extreme weather are increasing pressure on critical infrastructure. Africa's Sahel region is among the hardest hit, with more than four million children exposed to multiple climate hazards, while children in Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan face some of the highest climate risks worldwide.

UNICEF said overlapping climate threats also affect high-income countries, with more than six million children in Italy exposed to prolonged heatwaves and drought.

The agency warned that heatwaves, floods, droughts and wildfires continue to disrupt children's lives worldwide, urging governments and businesses to cut emissions and invest in climate-resilient infrastructure and services to better protect children.