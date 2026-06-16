Araghchi: End of War Tied to “Israel” Halting Lebanon Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said any future "Israeli" attacks on Lebanon or continued occupation of recently seized territory would violate a forthcoming Iran–US memorandum of understanding [MoU].

Speaking at a meeting with foreign diplomats based in Tehran on Tuesday, Araghchi identified the most important provision of the memorandum as declaration of an immediate and permanent end to the war across all fronts, including Lebanon.

"Because the war in Lebanon and the Zionist regime's aggression against southern Lebanon became connected to the war with Iran, and the two fronts became intertwined and dependent on one another, the Islamic Republic considered ending the war in Lebanon a requirement for ending the war with Iran from the very beginning," Araghchi said.

The foreign minister also emphasized that the end of the war also requires an end to the "Israeli" presence in the territories that "Israel" has occupied since escalating its aggression against Lebanon.

"The end of the war includes the end of occupation. Without the withdrawal of 'Israeli' forces from territories they occupied during this war, the war will have not been fully brought to an end," he said.

The official also outlined Tehran's interpretation of the parties to the memorandum.

"The important point I want to emphasize here is that, in our view, the two sides to this memorandum are the United States and 'Israel' on one side, and Iran and [Lebanon's] Hezbollah [resistance movement] on the other," he said, reiterating, "The end of the war in Lebanon is an inseparable part of the complete end of the war."

The foreign minister, meanwhile, noted that the war was declared over on Monday morning, Tehran time, following finalization of the MoU, although the memorandum will officially enter into force on Friday upon taking place of the signing stage.

Araghchi also announced that a new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States aimed at reaching a final agreement is expected to begin on Friday following the formal signing process.

"Most likely on Friday, at a location that will be announced later, the memorandum will be formally signed, and on the same day, a new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States to reach a final agreement will begin," he said.

The foreign minister said Tehran and Washington decided to divide negotiations into two phases because of difficulties stemming from the unprovoked aggression.

He said the first phase focused on ending the war, the Strait of Hormuz, the US's illegal naval blockade of Iran's ports and vessels, the release of Iranian frozen assets, reconstruction issues, and related matters, resulting in the MoU.

According to the official, upon signing of the memorandum, negotiations will continue for 60 days in an effort to reach a comprehensive agreement.

"In the final agreement, decisions will be made regarding nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions, and we will reach a final conclusion," he said.

Araghchi also thanked Pakistan for its constructive role in mediation between Tehran and Washington.