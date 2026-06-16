Iran Army Chief Warns: Any Miscalculation Will Be Met with Overwhelming Response

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of Iran’s army, Major General Amir Hatami, said the enemy failed to achieve its objectives in two wars, warning that any miscalculation would be met with an overwhelming response from the armed forces.

Major Hatami made the remarks during a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday, a day after Iran and the United States announced they had finalized a tentative agreement to end the war that began in late February.

“The enemy stated in its strategic objectives that it wanted to force Iran to surrender, destroy the Islamic Republic, and shamelessly spoke of changing Iran’s map,” Hatami said. “Today, none of these objectives have been achieved.”

General Hatami pointed to past US-"Israeli" aggressions against Iran, saying that during the 12-day war in June 2025 and subsequent attacks, the enemy ultimately sought a ceasefire.

“The Iranian nation has not only refused to surrender, but you saw in the case of Lebanon that Iran’s will was imposed on the enemy,” he stated.

He also dismissed enemy claims of military victory as false, highlighting the Iranian Navy’s powerful defense along 600 kilometers of the Sea of Oman.

He noted that enemy naval vessels that entered Iranian waters were targeted by Army and Revolutionary Guard naval forces and aerospace units.

“The enemy wanted to implement a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but on their way in and out, they were hit by cruise missiles and drones. We saw the fire on them, and in my view, they were struck,” Hatami asserted.

He said Army and IRG ground and naval forces were deployed along the southern coasts, preventing the enemy from approaching Iranian shores. Air defense forces remained active until the final moments, downing enemy drones and repelling fighter jets, he added.

The Army chief also praised the Air Force, noting that Americans themselves acknowledged that six of the 13 casualties at Al Udeid Air Base were caused by bombing from Army Sukhoi-24 fighters.

“We were waiting for the enemy on some borders, but they did not dare approach because they would have suffered a blow that would have left them no dignity,” he added.

Despite enemy bombardments, Hatami said, extraordinary progress was made in the production of equipment and weaponry. He noted that drone production centers were struck three times but production never ceased.

Hatami attributed the enemy’s political and military defeat to their miscalculation. “This war showed that the enemy was thinking wrongly. One of their mistakes was their incorrect assessment of the Iranian people.”

The general further assured this victory would be consolidated through enhanced deterrence so that no one would dare cast an ill intent upon Iranian soil.