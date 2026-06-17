Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem sent a message to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, expressing deep gratitude for Iran’s support of Lebanon, its people and its Resistance, and praising Tehran’s role in efforts aimed at halting “Israeli” aggression across the region.

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

To His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly,

Peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you.

Words fall short of expressing our profound gratitude for your strong and steadfast support for Lebanon, its people, and its Resistance, and for your efforts to compel the “Israeli” entity to immediately and permanently halt military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, as part of any agreement linked to ending the war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

You transformed the only effective and meaningful hope of stopping “Israeli” and American aggression against Lebanon into a reality, demonstrating to the world that Iran stands with justice, resistance, and the oppressed. Had others followed the same path, neither the United States nor “Israel” would have been able to impose their will as they have, nor would the Zionist occupation still be entrenched in Palestine and Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”].

We have always said that Iran has given everything to Hezbollah, the Resistance, and the Lebanese people without asking for anything in return. It supported our choices, strengthened our ability to liberate our land, and helped heal the wounds of our society and support its people.

Today, Iran is paying an even greater price. It has shed blood and confronted the Zionist entity through direct missile strikes in response to the bombardment of Beirut’s southern suburbs, fully aware of the consequences and risks of a wider war. I say it openly and without hesitation: Iran is a symbol of dignity and honor.

I extend my thanks, in the name of Hezbollah and its Islamic Resistance, in the name of the many Lebanese who have asked us to convey their appreciation and in the name of the martyrs, the wounded and the detainees, foremost among them the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

I also thank you in your capacity as the chief negotiator, along with your team, including Foreign Minister Dr. Abbas Araghchi. I ask that you convey our gratitude and appreciation to Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, whose care and attention have embraced us and revived within us the blessings and guidance associated with the martyred Imam Khamenei; to President Pezeshkian, known for his support of the Resistance; to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, whose strength has reshaped the balance of power; and to the army, the intellectual elite, and all official and popular institutions throughout Iran.

I would especially like to salute the great Iranian people. We have seen them gather in cities across Iran and heard their calls expressing readiness to make sacrifices in support of the Resistance and its people.

Thank you. Thank you to loyal Iran. Peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you.

Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem

Muharram 1, 1448

June 16, 2026