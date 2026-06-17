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Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya: Ongoing “Israeli” Violations in Lebanon Will Not Go Unanswered
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that Iran’s armed forces could respond forcefully if the “Israeli” military continues its attacks in Lebanon, accusing the occupation of repeatedly violating the ceasefire and carrying out deadly attacks against Lebanese civilians.
On Tuesday, the headquarters stated that the army of the “Israeli” entity violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon 84 times over the past two days, despite US President Donald Trump's announcement that the war had ended. The statement said the enemy continues to commit crimes and massacres against the Lebanese people.
The headquarters warned that if the “Israeli” military does not halt its attacks and violations in southern Lebanon, it should expect a harsh response from Iran's armed forces.
“If the army of the child-killing ‘Israeli’ entity does not stop its aggression in southern Lebanon, it should expect a severe response from the powerful Iranian Armed Forces,” the statement said.
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