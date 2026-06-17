Bou Saab: Iran-US Deal Hinges on Ending Lebanon Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese MP Elias Bou Saab said a reported US-Iran memorandum of understanding [MoU] goes beyond bilateral ties, covering broader regional issues, including an end to "Israeli" attacks on Lebanon.

Bou Saab said the key question now is whether "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will adhere to the agreement, stressing the need to prevent him from escaping what he described as the American "pincer."

He added that if Washington is genuinely committed to regional stability, the memorandum should serve as a starting point but must be followed by clear implementation mechanisms.

Separately, Bou Saab revealed discussions about the possible formation of a committee comprising the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and potentially Iran, tasked with addressing regional issues, including Lebanon's future. He noted that such discussions remain unofficial.

Meanwhile, he said negotiations have centered on how Lebanon can emerge from the state of war while addressing "Israeli" claims that Hezbollah and its weapons continue to pose a threat in southern Lebanon in exchange for an "Israeli" withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.

"All these issues are interconnected," Bou Saab said, noting that parallel channels of negotiations have been active behind the scenes and that this proposal has been discussed.

Against this backdrop, Bou Saab stressed that Lebanon is facing a major turning point and entering a new phase. He accused the "Israeli" occupation of attempting to establish a new border strip in southern Lebanon similar to the one that existed in the past, while noting that American discussions have centered on achieving full Lebanese sovereignty over all national territory without any occupation.

In this regard, he argued that depriving "Israel" of any justification for maintaining a presence on Lebanese land requires extending state authority across the entire country and ensuring the exclusivity of arms under state control.

Accordingly, Bou Saab said Lebanon could eventually reach a stage where there is no longer a need for Resistance weapons once all occupied territory is liberated, detainees return, and guarantees are secured against future "Israeli" aggression.

Separately, the deputy speaker disclosed that he discussed the issue of arms exclusivity and ongoing "Israeli" attacks with Hezbollah officials, who expressed concerns over security guarantees.

"Their concern was simple: If we surrender our weapons, who guarantees that the ‘Israelis’ will not enter?" he said.

Bou Saab expressed confidence that this concern can be addressed through discussions with countries engaged with Lebanon and through contacts in the United States to secure guarantees for complete “Israeli” withdrawal, the return of detainees, reconstruction efforts, and an end to future "Israeli" attacks.

He suggested that if such guarantees are endorsed by an international committee, particularly with Iranian participation, Lebanon could witness a phased handover of weapons, beginning south of the Litani River and later extending northward.

"That would mean implementing the constitution and beginning to build a strong state whose people are united and whose institutions are solely responsible for protecting Lebanon," he said.

On the broader political level, Bou Saab said the reported US-Iran understanding could help restore political balance in Lebanon and advance full implementation of the Taif Agreement, paving the way for long-delayed reforms. He warned that the alternative could be a constituent conference with unpredictable consequences.

In parallel, he said the negotiation efforts of Nabih Berri and President Joseph Aoun are complementary, not competing. He credited the ceasefire to an understanding involving Iran, while supporting continued direct Lebanon-“Israel” talks.

Bou Saab stressed that any US-Iran agreement affecting Lebanon must be implemented through the Lebanese state, particularly regarding “Israeli” withdrawal and security arrangements in the South.

At the same time, he described the deterioration of Lebanon-Iran relations as a mistake and said communication with Tehran is essential.

He also noted that high-level contacts have resumed, expressed confidence that outstanding diplomatic issues will be resolved, and stressed that both sides are committed to maintaining ties and using any US-Iran understanding to promote stability.

On the proposed general amnesty law, Bou Saab downplayed concerns over those who went to “Israel” and called for national unity. He said all those who died defending Lebanon deserve respect, describing Resistance fighters who fought “Israeli” occupation forces in southern Lebanon as martyrs for the entire country.