Trump: Syria could Deal with Hezbollah without Killing Everybody like ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that Syria would do a “better job” fighting the Hezbollah than “Israel”, without “killing everyone else”, in a rare public criticism of “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Despite a supposed ceasefire, and with Tehran making an end to the war in Lebanon one of its key demands in negotiations with the US, the “Israeli” onslaught in the country continues and has even gained momentum in recent weeks.

Trump lamented “Israel’s” approach to the conflict, including its routine aerial attacks on densely populated areas, suggesting that neighboring Syria could do a “better job” against the group.

“‘Israel’ is fighting Hezbollah for too long, and too many people are being killed. And you don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody. Because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses, and they’re not all Hezbollah,” Trump stated while speaking to the media amid the G7 summit, which is underway in Geneva.

He further suggested that “Israel” let Syria take care of Hezbollah. “Because to be honest with you, I think they’d do a better job of doing it.”

Trump proceeded to shower praise on the former leader of the Al-Qaeda offshoot Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS], and Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, calling him a “very capable” leader who “protected everything that I’ve asked for.”

“If ‘Israel’ can’t do the job without killing everyone else, [al-Sharaa] will do the job. Syria will do the job. Without the United States, there would be no ‘Israel’. Without me, there would be no “Israel”, because no other president was willing to do what I did,” he claimed.