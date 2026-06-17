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Pezeshkian: Iran Learned from Martyred Leader Never to Submit to Humiliation 

Pezeshkian: Iran Learned from Martyred Leader Never to Submit to Humiliation 
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By Staff, Agencies 

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that the Iranian nation has learned from the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei not to accept humiliation.

The chief executive made the remarks in a post on X on Tuesday, invoking the legacy of the martyred Leader, who would consistently advise the nation towards lending primacy to its dignity and refusing to submit to adversaries' excessive demands.

Pezeshkian stressed that the Islamic Republic has prepared itself for all possible scenarios as efforts continue to end the cycle arising out of the latest round of unprovoked American- “Israeli” aggression targeting the country.

The Iranian president commented on a memorandum of understanding scheduled to be signed between Iran and the United States in Switzerland on Friday.

“The understanding is an important step towards stopping the war and beginning negotiations,” he said, reminding, however, that a final agreement has not yet taken shape.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations aimed at reaching a potential agreement would begin upon conclusion of the signing process.

Pezeshkian said the Islamic Republic remained ready "for all options," despite the ongoing diplomatic process.

He, meanwhile, underlined that the government's primary focus remained serving the public regardless of whether negotiations ultimately produce an agreement.

Iran Lebanon switzerland memo of understanding abbas araghchi UnitedStates ImamKhamenei MasoudPezeshkian

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Last Update: 17-06-2026 Hour: 12:21 Beirut Timing

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