Hormuz, Like Bermuda Triangle, Devoured “Israel’s’” 3-Pillar Doctrine

By Staff, Agencies

A shift of a "Bermuda Triangle-like zone," the mysterious magnet drawing ships and aircraft, toward the Strait of Hormuz was highlighted by Amir Oren, a journalist, columnist, and military affairs analyst at the "Israeli” daily.

Oren explained that this metaphorical triangle in the Strait has “devoured another triangle: the core pillars of ‘Israel’s’ security doctrine for decades, deterrence, early warning, and decisive victory.”

Oren stated that “between Gaza and Iran, as well as Lebanon and Yemen, the pillars of deterrence, early warning, and decisive victory have eroded,” adding that “adversaries are no longer deterred by the anticipated consequences of their actions.”

He further noted that “Netanyahu’s ‘Israel’ appears self-assured and complacent, while the military and strategic power it has built has failed to achieve dominance or subjugation.”

The analyst argued that “Netanyahu’s arguments, which he presented recently, were effectively dismantled before they were even made,” asking rhetorically, “If Hezbollah has been reduced to little more than a shadow, why has it not been decisively eliminated?”

He continued his line of questioning: “If targeted assassinations of enemy leadership are such a successful strategy, why do they continue to fail repeatedly? And if the dismantling of the Obama–Khamenei framework was intended to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities, why has it instead expanded its uranium enrichment capacity?”

In parallel, Oren asserted, in criticism of Netanyahu’s policies, that “all that has been constructed since the Ben-Gurion era will not shape the calculations of decision-makers in Tehran when they confront Netanyahu, who is effectively under Trump’s leverage.”

He concluded that “had this truly been his existential security mission for the sake of ‘Israel’s’ national interest, he would not have undermined it through efforts to dismantle the legal and institutional frameworks that may ultimately hold him accountable, with imprisonment and political disgrace.”

However, optimism surrounding the diplomatic breakthrough has been tempered by renewed Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon. Iran's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that the Israeli occupation should "await a harsh response" amid ongoing aggression