“Israel” Denied Access to Iran–US Agreement as Criticism of Deal Grows

By Staff, Agencies

The United States declined an “Israeli” request to review the full text of the recently signed memorandum of understanding [MOU] with Iran, according to American and “Israeli” media reports.

While “Israeli” officials have been briefed on the agreement, they have not been given access to the actual document.

The MOU, signed digitally by Iran and the United States on Sunday, is said to extend the current ceasefire for 60 days and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, many of its key provisions have not yet been publicly disclosed, leaving uncertainty about its impact on issues such as Iran's nuclear program.

Senior US officials have defended the agreement in public appearances. Vice President JD Vance highlighted the restoration of direct communication between Washington and Tehran as a significant achievement.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he plans to submit the agreement to Congress and release its contents publicly, adding that a formal signing ceremony is expected to take place in Switzerland later this week.

The deal has drawn criticism in Israel, where some political figures and commentators argue that it benefits Iran and fails to achieve many of the objectives pursued during the conflict.

“Israeli” newspaper “Yediot Aharonot” described the agreement as a “bad deal,” while former war minister Avigdor Liberman warned that the arrangement could strengthen Iran's position.

At the same time, Liberman acknowledged that Israel would ultimately have to accept any agreement reached by the United States.

Trump has also responded sharply to criticism from “Israel”, emphasizing the importance of American support for the country and suggesting that Israel's security remains heavily dependent on its alliance with Washington.

The debate over the agreement continues as governments and analysts await the release of the full text.