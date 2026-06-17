Trump’s Iran Deal Leaves Netanyahu Politically Isolated

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded cautiously to the emerging Iran–US agreement, highlighting what many observers see as growing tensions between him and US President Donald Trump.

More than a day after details of the agreement became public, Netanyahu addressed the issue at a press conference, acknowledging that he and Trump do not always agree and emphasizing that his primary responsibility is protecting the “Israeli” entity’s security interests. He also urged restraint in judging the deal before its full contents are known.

The development marks a notable shift in US-“Israeli” relations. For years, Netanyahu was regarded as highly influential in Washington and often played a major role in shaping American policy toward Iran.

However, as Trump pushes for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, Netanyahu appears increasingly sidelined and faced with the possibility of dealing with Iran without full American support.

Reports have suggested that Trump has privately expressed frustration with Netanyahu, while publicly criticizing “Israeli” military actions in Lebanon. The US president recently called for greater restraint, arguing that excessive force was causing unnecessary civilian casualties and undermining efforts to stabilize the region.

Analysts say the evolving relationship presents a significant political challenge for Netanyahu. With the entity approaching elections and Washington prioritizing an end to the conflict, Bibi risks being portrayed as standing in the way of a broader diplomatic settlement.

Questions also remain about the details of the agreement, including whether frozen Iranian assets could be released or whether sanctions relief may be included. Such measures would resemble elements of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a deal that Trump strongly criticized before withdrawing the United States from it during his first term.

As negotiations continue, uncertainty remains over the future of the ceasefire, the role of Iran in the region, and the status of “Israeli” military operations in southern Lebanon, where “Israeli” officials have indicated that troops may remain deployed despite expectations of a broader truce.