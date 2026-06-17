Iran Pushes Ahead with Satellite Launches Despite Wartime Challenges

By Staff, Agencies

Iran says it is continuing to expand its space program, with plans underway to launch the domestically developed Pars-2 satellite and deploy the Shahid Soleimani satellite constellation in the coming months.

Speaking at a meeting with officials from the Iranian space sector, Iranian Communications Minister Sattar Hashemi described the space industry as a strategic national priority and highlighted its potential applications in areas such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, water management and data-driven governance.

Hashemi said preparations are progressing to place the Pars-2 satellite into orbit. The satellite is designed for Earth observation, remote sensing and environmental monitoring and is intended to provide high-resolution imaging capabilities.

The minister also emphasized that Iran’s space activities have continued despite the challenges posed by recent conflict. He said the government is planning to strengthen the sector through restructuring efforts and by pursuing new opportunities for international cooperation.

A major focus remains the development of satellite constellations, particularly communications networks. According to Hashemi, the Shahid Soleimani constellation is expected to be ready for launch before the end of the current Iranian year.

Meanwhile, Hassan Salarieh, head of the Iranian Space Agency, said the country’s space projects are continuing at a rapid pace and rejected suggestions that wartime conditions had significantly disrupted the industry.

He argued that Iran’s space infrastructure is sufficiently distributed to avoid being crippled by attacks on individual facilities.

Salarieh added that satellite communications, imagery services and data reception capabilities have remained operational throughout the conflict period.

While acknowledging that some projects may have experienced minor delays, he said no serious or lasting damage had been inflicted on Iran’s space program and reaffirmed that work on the Shahid Soleimani constellation remains on track for completion by the end of the Persian year 1405, which concludes in March 2027.