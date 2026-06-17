France Bars ’Israeli’ Arms Firms from Paris Expo

By Staff, Agencies

Several "Israeli" arms companies saw their exhibition booths sealed off at the opening of the Eurosatory defense and security expo in Paris on Monday, according to The "Jerusalem" Post, despite having complied with French restrictions limiting displays to defensive systems.

The move reportedly affected 14 "Israeli" firms participating in the event and sparked accusations of "discrimination" from company executives and "Israel's" Ministry of War. The exhibition is one of the world's largest gatherings for the land defense and security sector.

Among the firms whose booths were closed were Aeronautics, SmartShooter, Controp, Orbit Communication Systems, Gilat Defense, Marom Dolphin, and several others. By contrast, larger "Israeli" companies, including Rafael, "Israel" Aerospace Industries [IAI], and Elbit Systems, remained on display.

The controversy comes amid growing tensions between Paris and "Tel Aviv" over the Gaza genocide and broader regional developments.

Earlier this month, France informed "Israeli" authorities that official "Israeli" participation at Eurosatory would not be permitted and that "Israeli" exhibitors would be restricted to presenting defensive systems, with offensive weapons excluded.

French authorities have argued that the measures are linked to concerns over "Israel's" actions in Gaza, Lebanon, and the wider regional escalation involving the aggression on Iran.

The restrictions follow a series of diplomatic disputes between France and "Israel" over the conduct of the war and arms-related issues.

The restrictions also come amid growing pressure from Palestinian solidarity groups and anti-war activists in France, who have called for "Israeli" arms manufacturers to be excluded from international arms exhibitions over their role in the Gaza genocide.

However, French officials have not publicly explained why certain "Israeli" companies were physically blocked while others were allowed to continue exhibiting.

Several executives expressed frustration to The "Jerusalem" Post over their removal from the exhibition, despite the fact that many of the affected companies manufacture technologies associated with wars that have generated growing political and public backlash across Europe.

Aeronautics CEO Dan Slasky said his company had gone beyond the restrictions imposed by French authorities and had left its exhibition area largely empty.

"In spite of all of that, they closed our booth. And no one is answering the phone when we call to get answers."

Slasky suggested that politics alone did not explain the decision.

"In addition to the blatant political reason, the 'Israel' defense industry is very strong, especially in Europe and it gives the French a run for their money."

In a parallel context, "Israeli" arms firms said their booths were sealed just hours before the Paris Eurosatory expo opened, despite prior inspections and initial approval.

Companies reported last-minute closure notices without explanation, with some booths physically blocked overnight after organizers reversed their decision.

Moreover, "Israel’s" Ministry of War condemned the move, saying the companies had met French requirements and were displaying only defensive systems. It called the closure of their booths “cynical, discriminatory,” and an attempt to exclude "Israeli" arms technology from the exhibition.

The dispute highlights what critics call a European double standard toward "Israel’s" arms industry.

While several European governments have restricted "Israeli" participation in arms exhibitions and condemned the war in Gaza, they continue to buy significant amounts of "Israeli" war equipment.

Despite public criticism, "Israel’s" arms exports to Europe have remained strong, with overall sales rising sharply in recent years.