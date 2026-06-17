Tasnim Source: Bloomberg Omitted Key Details of Iran–US MoU

By Staff, Agencies

An informed source cited by Tasnim News Agency has challenged the accuracy of a report published by Bloomberg regarding the contents of the recently reached Iranian–American memorandum of understanding [MoU].

According to the source, the document contains 14 articles, but the version described by Bloomberg omits significant details and does not accurately reflect several important provisions.

The source specifically claimed that Bloomberg’s description of the first article and the section dealing with the Strait of Hormuz was incorrect and lacked key terminology contained in the actual text.

The source added that the full agreement is expected to be released publicly after its formal signing on Friday, in line with an understanding reached between Tehran and Washington.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the MoU includes an immediate ceasefire between the United States, Iran, and their respective allies across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

The reported provisions also include commitments to respect sovereignty, avoid hostile actions, and begin direct negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive settlement within 60 days.

Bloomberg’s account further stated that the United States would lift its naval blockade on Iran, ease restrictions on Iranian maritime activity, release frozen Iranian assets, and provide sanctions exemptions for oil exports and related financial services.

The report also claimed that Washington would support a long-term economic rehabilitation plan for Iran potentially worth at least $300 billion.

On nuclear issues, Bloomberg reported that Iran reaffirmed it would not pursue nuclear weapons, while broader questions regarding enriched nuclear material and the future of Iran’s nuclear program would be addressed in subsequent negotiations.

However, the Tasnim source maintained that Bloomberg’s version should not be considered definitive and emphasized that the authentic text will only become clear once the agreement is officially published.