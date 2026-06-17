Yemeni Political Council Chief: Iran’s Military Inspires Muslim World

By Staff, Agencies

The head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, praised Iran’s armed forces, particularly the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], saying their conduct during the recent US-"Israeli" confrontation demonstrated resilience, determination, and military strength.

Al-Mashat on Tuesday congratulated Iran's leadership and people on the country's victory over US and "Israeli" aggression.

He said Iran's success serves the interests of regional nations and the wider Muslim world, while contributing to regional security and stability.

“The Iranian armed forces and the Islamic Revolution Guards presented an inspiring model of resilience, steadfastness, and strength for the Muslim world,” al-Mashat said.

He also praised Iran's management of the war, highlighting the Islamic Republic's firm response to attacks and the targeting of the interests and bases of the aggressors.

He said Iran's military response, combined with public resilience and national unity, played a key role in halting the attacks and preventing the aggressors from achieving their objectives.

“The recent war showed that the era of cost-free aggression has come to an end, and that the will of free nations can create deterrent equations capable of preventing attacks on sovereign countries,” he emphasized.

The Yemeni official further said that Iran's insistence on the principle of "unity of resistance fronts" contributed to forcing a halt to "Israeli" attacks on Lebanon.

He said "the enemy only understands the language of power," adding that policies of compromise and surrender only lead to greater pressure and demands.

Al-Mashat further called for increased vigilance, preservation of achievements, and continued adherence to the principle of "unity of resistance fronts."

He also called on regional governments to use the current opportunity to strengthen mutual trust, expand cooperation, and build relations based on mutual respect.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis rallied across Sanaa and other cities, celebrating what they called Iran’s “historic victory” over the US and "Israel", expressing support for the Axis of Resistance, and condemning President Trump’s recent remarks about Mecca.

In a separate statement, Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi extended congratulations to Iran's leadership and people for their victory in confronting "the arrogant tyrant of the age, America, and 'Israel'," while calling on Yemenis to unite efforts to end the Saudi-American siege.

Iran says its memorandum of understanding with the US has been finalized and will be signed in Switzerland on Friday. The agreement includes an immediate end to military operations, including in Lebanon, and paves the way for 60 days of intensive negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive settlement on outstanding disputes.