Baghaei: Iran-US MoU Officially Sealed

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced that the memorandum of understanding [MoU] between Iran and the United States has been officially finalized following its digital signing by the presidents of both countries.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Baghaei said the Islamabad MoU had already been signed by the time of his remarks, adding that the two sides had agreed to complete the process electronically rather than through a formal ceremony.

"As I speak with you now, the text of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding has probably been signed by the presidents of Iran and the United States," Baghaei said at the start of the conference, later confirming that it was officially signed.

Furthermore, he explained that the agreement was signed digitally and that no signing ceremony would be held in Switzerland, although plans for negotiation teams to remain in Geneva were still in place.

According to Baghaei, presidential signatures elevate the political weight of the agreement and increase the costs associated with any future violation.

Moreover, Baghaei said the memorandum's signing by both presidents raises the cost of any potential violation, stressing that the text has been fully finalized and incorporates all key issues discussed during negotiations.

He added that with both sides having signed the agreement, nothing remains unresolved or unaddressed.

Turning to Lebanon, Baghaei stressed that the country remained a key component of the agreement, noting that references to the country appear multiple times in the first clause of the memorandum.

In this regard, he said the Islamic Republic has never abandoned its allies under any circumstances.

Additionally, he noted that the memorandum explicitly refers to respect for Lebanon's territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

At the same time, Baghaei cautioned that reaching an agreement does not mean Tehran has forgotten past experiences with failed commitments. He emphasized that implementation would be more challenging than drafting the agreement.

Nevertheless, Baghaei said Iran's diplomatic team had secured an agreement that safeguards the country's interests.

Baghaei said Iran's diplomatic team, backed by public support, had secured an agreement that protects the country's interests, while emphasizing the need to ensure the other side fulfills its obligations.

The foreign ministry spokesperson revealed that negotiations extended beyond the memorandum itself and included parallel discussions on several key economic issues.

"We did not only negotiate the memorandum," Baghaei said. "Simultaneously with the text, we separately negotiated the release of Iran's blocked assets, the discussion on damage reconstruction, and the lifting of oil sanctions."

The memorandum includes provisions related to sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian funds, and a broader framework for economic reconstruction and development.

Commenting further on Lebanon, Baghaei warned that continued “Israeli” aggression would constitute a breach of Washington's commitments.

Finally, he noted that while Iran recognizes differences between Washington and the “Israeli” occupation entity, the US remains responsible for ensuring compliance with the agreement.