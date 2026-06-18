“Israeli” Casualties Reported in South Lebanon Operation

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" media outlet reported on Thursday that one "Israeli" soldier was killed and 11 others were injured in southern Lebanon over the past several hours, with several of the wounded said to be in critical condition.

According to the same reports, an earlier incident on Wednesday evening involved a one-way attack drone launched by Hezbollah, which targeted "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF], leaving seven "Israelis" injured.

The platform also reported a separate explosion caused by an improvised explosive device targeting an "Israeli" military unit in southern Lebanon, resulting in seven additional injuries, including two in critical condition.

Later, the IOF admitted to the killing of a soldier from the 36th Division Command in southern Lebanon.

The slain soldier was identified as Master Sgt. [res.] Alexander Filin, 29, a combat soldier with the 36th Division’s headquarters.

In a broader update, the "Israeli" Health Ministry acknowledged that a total of 9,230 injuries have been recorded in hospitals since the launch of what it called “Operation Roaring Lion” on 28 February, according to data released up to Wednesday night.

It further noted that 21 new injuries were recorded since the last update issued on Monday, indicating continued admissions despite the passage of time since the operation began.

According to the official figures, "Israeli" hospitals recorded 1,331 injuries from the northern front following the entry into force of a ceasefire with Iran, while 913 injuries were registered from the same front after the ceasefire with Lebanon.

Meanwhile on the ground, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced on Saturday that its fighters confronted "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] attempting to infiltrate areas in southern Lebanon, targeting troop and vehicle concentrations with rocket barrages and attack drones in response to ongoing "Israeli" violations of the ceasefire.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah said its fighters detected an "Israeli" force that had advanced into the southern town of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district.

Resistance fighters subsequently launched an ambush, engaging the force with light and medium weapons as well as rocket-propelled munitions for approximately two hours.

According to Hezbollah, several IOF vehicles were destroyed and set ablaze during the confrontation, while additional rocket barrages targeted troop concentrations on the outskirts of the town, with residents reporting smoke rising from struck vehicles.