Pakistan’s Sharif Welcomes US–Iran MoU: ’Historic Moment’

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the electronic signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] between the United States and Iran, stating that it will enter into force immediately, with the first step involving the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iran and the simultaneous reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Tehran.

In a post on the social media platform X, Sharif said that the signing of the agreement reflects the commitment of both parties to reaching a diplomatic resolution, as part of efforts aimed at addressing outstanding issues through political channels.

Sharif also congratulated US President Donald Trump, "whose steadfast commitment to diplomacy and preference for peaceful resolution have once again helped end a conflict that could have led to devastating consequences for the region and beyond."

He further expressed his profound respect for Iranian Leader Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, praising “the wisdom, foresight, and leadership they demonstrated in choosing the path of peace.”

"I also wish to recognize the efforts of the Iranian negotiating team, including Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Abbas Araghchi and Eskandar Momeni, whose patience, perseverance and commitment to constructive engagement were instrumental in bringing this agreement to fruition," he wrote.

In the post, Sharif also commended the efforts of the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Turkey, and the Arab Republic of Egypt in helping reach this stage.

"May this Memorandum of Understanding serve as an enduring foundation for greater understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the complete region," he concluded.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the Iran–US MoU has been officially finalized following its digital signing by the presidents of both countries.

Speaking on Wednesday, he confirmed that the agreement was completed electronically without a formal ceremony, noting that the presidential signatures give the deal greater political weight and raise the cost of any future violation.

Baghaei added that the text fully reflects all issues discussed during negotiations and is now completely settled, with no outstanding matters remaining.