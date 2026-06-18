Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

’Israel’ Laments Its Defeat

’Israel’ Laments Its Defeat
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic highlights statements by prominent "Israeli" commentators and military analysts expressing unprecedented concern over the shifting balance of power in Lebanon, the erosion of perceived security, and the limitations imposed on the occupation’s military freedom of action.

Drawing comparisons to the aftermath of the 2006 war, these assessments describe a climate of confusion, frustration, and diminished confidence within “Israeli” society and military circles. The remarks point to fears of losing initiative, constraints on future wars, and the emergence of a deterrence equation in which military superiority alone no longer guarantees strategic outcomes.

’Israel’ Laments Its Defeat

Israel Lebanon zionist aggression war on lebanon Hezbollah SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
’Israel’ Laments Its Defeat

’Israel’ Laments Its Defeat

one hour ago
“Israeli” Casualties Reported in South Lebanon Operation

“Israeli” Casualties Reported in South Lebanon Operation

3 hours ago
’Maariv’: Indications Suggest that ‘Israel’ is on Its Way out of Lebanon

’Maariv’: Indications Suggest that ‘Israel’ is on Its Way out of Lebanon

22 hours ago
Trump’s Iran Deal Leaves Netanyahu Politically Isolated

Trump’s Iran Deal Leaves Netanyahu Politically Isolated

23 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 18-06-2026 Hour: 12:36 Beirut Timing

whatshot