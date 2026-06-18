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’Israel’ Laments Its Defeat
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
This infographic highlights statements by prominent "Israeli" commentators and military analysts expressing unprecedented concern over the shifting balance of power in Lebanon, the erosion of perceived security, and the limitations imposed on the occupation’s military freedom of action.
Drawing comparisons to the aftermath of the 2006 war, these assessments describe a climate of confusion, frustration, and diminished confidence within “Israeli” society and military circles. The remarks point to fears of losing initiative, constraints on future wars, and the emergence of a deterrence equation in which military superiority alone no longer guarantees strategic outcomes.
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