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“Israel” Seizes Church Land, Sparks Backlash

“Israel” Seizes Church Land, Sparks Backlash
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By Staff, Agencies

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate has filed a lawsuit against "Israeli" municipal authorities in al-Quds, seeking the return of church-owned land in the Silwan neighborhood south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, after it was seized on June 15, 2026, under "Israeli" occupation forces’ [IOF] protection.

In a statement, the Patriarchate condemned the June 15 incursion onto its property, calling it "an illegal and illegitimate seizure of established church property in the heart of al-Quds."

The statement detailed that representatives were expelled, equipment seized, trees uprooted, and the land enclosed with fencing and gates.

The Patriarchate further asserted that the incident in Silwan is part of "a pattern of escalating attacks aimed at weakening the authentic Christian presence in the Holy Land."

According to the al-Quds Governorate media office, "Israeli" municipal authorities took control of the land, forcibly removed the site's caretaker, Khaled al-Zeer, seized his equipment, uprooted mature trees and plants, and seized livestock and vehicles before erecting a fence and gates to assert full control.

The targeted property spans approximately 11 dunams [about 2.7 acres], identified as parcel No. 6 in block 29985, located near the Bustan neighborhood in Silwan.

The Patriarchate stressed that the land is officially registered as Greek Orthodox property and lies next to a historic monastery containing religious and archaeological artifacts reflecting the Christian presence in al-Quds. The site is located in Silwan in occupied eastern al-Quds, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City walls.

Human Rights Watch accused “Israel” of accelerating home demolitions and forced displacement in Silwan, alleging the actions are being carried out under the cover of Gaza-related fighting and exchanges with Iran. It described the measures as “war crimes” and urged governments to take urgent, concrete action.

In Silwan, "Israeli" authorities have demolished dozens of Palestinian homes over alleged violations, which critics say is part of efforts to expand nearby archaeological and settlement-linked tourism projects, including the “King’s Garden” and “City of David” site.

Palestine zionist entity iof zionist aggression silwan IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 18-06-2026 Hour: 09:07 Beirut Timing

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