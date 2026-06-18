Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem at the Central Ashura Council 2026

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem at the Central Ashura Council on June 17, 2026.

In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds. May prayers and peace be upon the noblest of creation, our master, beloved, and leader, Abu al-Qasim Muhammad, and upon his pure and immaculate family, his righteous and chosen companions, and upon all prophets and righteous people until the Day of Judgment.

Peace be upon you, O Aba Abdillah. Peace be upon you, O son of the Messenger of Allah. Peace be upon you, O son of the Commander of the Faithful, chief of the Prophet’s successor. Peace be upon you, O son of Fatimah al-Zahra, the doyenne of the women of the worlds. Peace be upon you, O Aba Abdillah, and upon the souls that gathered in your courtyard. May Allah’s peace be upon you as long as I live and as long as night and day endure, and may Allah never make this the last of my visit to you. Peace be upon Hussein, upon Ali ibn al-Hussein, upon the sons of Hussein, and upon the companions of Hussein. Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.

Today, we commemorate Ashura for the year 1448 AH at the resting place of the Master of Martyrs, the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may Allah be pleased with him. We seek blessings from this great shrine. He is present with us in these commemorations—not only in this place but in this time and in every place—because he was the inspirer, builder, founder, and the one who elevated the path of resistance by Allah’s grace. To his pure soul and to the souls of all martyrs throughout history, we dedicate the reward of reciting Surah Al-Fatiha along with prayers upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

This year, we have adopted the slogan: “Hussein Is Our Path.” What does this slogan mean?

A path signifies clarity; it is a clear and evident way. Hussein is a path—a clear road. Clarity means steadfastness, certainty, light, guidance. Therefore, Hussein is our path and our straight way.

Who is Imam Hussein (peace be upon him)? He is the grandson of the Messenger of Allah. He was born on the third of Sha’ban in the fourth year after the Hijra and was martyred on the tenth of Muharram in the year 61 AH. Thus, 1,387 lunar years have passed since his martyrdom. He was fifty-seven years old when he was martyred.

One may ask: Why do you continue commemorating him after 1,387 years? What is the reason? What happened?

He was the infallible Imam after the Prophet Muhammad, following Imam Ali and then Imam Hassan. The Messenger of Allah said about him and his brother: “Al-Hassan and Al-Hussein are the masters of the youth of Paradise.” Leadership passed to him after Imam Hassan in the year 50 AH, and he remained Imam for ten years before being martyred in Karbala.

These factors that have made Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) eternal are clearly evident and prominently recorded throughout history. I will discuss four factors that explain the enduring legacy of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him), his continued presence across generations, and the ongoing commemoration that we uphold in our lives—culturally, educationally, and spiritually, as well as in practice, struggle, and everyday life.

First: The Event (Karbala)

Karbala is the greatest event in history in which a leader, his family, and his companions were martyred in a famous battle. No similar event exists in human history. It symbolizes sacrifice, devotion, and the offering of blood for the sake of Allah and the dignity of the nation. It was not merely a killing—it was martyrdom, the preservation of religion, and the establishment of truths that would endure. First, the event itself was extraordinary—nothing like it had ever occurred in history. That is why it has remained immortal.

Second: The Goal

What is the objective that made Imam Hussein head to Karbala?

Imam Hussein said:

“I have only risen to seek reform in the nation of my grandfather, the Messenger of Allah. I wish to enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong, and to follow the path of my grandfather and my father Ali.”

The objective was reform. The objective was to uphold the faith, confront injustice, and bring down a tyrannical and oppressive ruler. The aim was to transform the nation in practical terms—in its political, social, economic, and cultural life—so that people would follow the path of God, the clear way, the straight path. It was a lofty objective: the establishment of justice on earth.

Third: The Impact

The tragedy of Karbala left deep scars through bloodshed, captivity, and suffering. Yet this tragedy became a force that moves hearts and minds and inspires revolution and life of dignity.

Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq narrated that the Prophet looked at Hussein, seated him on his lap, and said:

“The killing of Hussein will leave a heat in the hearts of believers that will never cool.”

This “heat” is not merely emotional sorrow or tears as some considered. It is the heat of grief, revolution, responsibility, and the transformation of the event from a historical memory into a living force that mobilizes the nation through love of Hussein, his family, Muhammad, and Allah’s message and to repay what Imam Hussein did in Karbala. It is the heat that moves across time and leaves effects.

Fourth: The Supreme Example

We are faced with the highest and most exemplary model of great leadership: Imam Hussein (peace be upon him).

Allah says:

“Indeed, We created human in the best form.” (At-Tin, 4)

This is God’s creation. But who is truly capable of expressing the perfection of that creation through the highest standard of conduct? It is Hussein—the one who embodied that perfection and became a powerful, influential, and transformative example in every aspect of his conduct, throughout his life, his leadership, and his relationships.

We stand before the most exemplary model, firmly established in the words of the Quran: “Indeed, in the Messenger of God you have an excellent example.” (Al-Ahzab, 21)

Likewise, in Imam Hussein (peace be upon him), we have an excellent example to emulate.

These four factors—the event itself, its objective, its lasting impact, and the exemplary model it presented—are what have made Hussein eternal. That is why we say: Hussein is our path.

And when we say that Hussein is our path, we mean that Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him and his family) is our path, for Hussein is from Muhammad. We mean that Islam is our path, for it is God’s religion that teaches us and nurtures us.

This is the supreme example. This is the enduring model. We have chosen Hussein to be our path.

The second subject I wish to address tonight concerns the agreement reached between the United States and Iran.

At the outset, we congratulate the Iranian people, the resistance movements, and the peoples and nations of the region and the world who aspire to independence and freedom on this great victory.

We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran for linking the Lebanese resistance and people to a strong readiness for sacrifice and for forcing “Israel” to halt its aggression.

Do not underestimate what was taking place in the war against Iran. The objective was to overthrow the Iranian regime and destroy the honorable and dignified life established by the Iranian Revolution. That objective failed and the course changed. American tyranny was broken and its colonial project against Iran failed thanks to the immense sacrifices of the Iranian people, led by the martyr Imam and Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Khamenei, may Allah sanctify his soul, together with the leaders, officials, and people who paid the price of independence and dignity.

Today, Iran is a significant power with influence in the region and the world, and the balance of power will shift in a more favorable direction for the peoples of the region, God willing.

They wanted one thing, but Allah willed another. Humanity, God willing, will benefit from this pivotal transformation resulting from Iran’s confrontation with tyranny and disbelief, led by the United States and “Israel”.

The third point concerns Lebanon.

The resistance in Lebanon is confronting the “Israeli” aggression. Since 1948, all indicators have pointed to “Israel’s” objectives: it seeks a weakened Lebanon that it can occupy and absorb. Netanyahu has openly spoken of a “Greater ‘Israel’.”

There are people who neither see nor hear, and there are those who interpret statements in ways their speakers never intended. Yet the facts on the ground point to “Israeli” expansionism. We are not speaking about expansionist intentions—we are speaking about actual expansion. We are not speaking about aggressive intentions—we are speaking about aggression. We are not speaking about criminal objectives—we are speaking about crimes being committed. We are not speaking about someone who may one day wish to kill women and children—we are speaking about a butcher acting with brutality, without humanity, and under international cover.

So what more do we need before we understand and recognize that “Israel” holds such intentions?

“Israel’s” project in Lebanon is to eliminate Hezbollah militarily, culturally, politically, socially, and popularly—essentially to eradicate a large segment of Lebanese society through killing, displacement, or forced relocation. This is their plan—to make it easier for them to swallow up Lebanon. No one should think that if they target us, they themselves will then be secure. No. They need subjects to dominate. It is not enough for them merely to kill those they oppose; they seek to subjugate the entire region. And anyone who refuses to comply with them will, sooner or later, also be uprooted, driven elsewhere, or killed.

The threat is existential. We are not fighting over a piece of land or a minor dispute, but over existence, life, land, the future, children, and identity. We have every right to defend. We must defend, and we are defending.

The resistance movement today and the one before Hesbullah’s declaration founding is an extension, an extension that believes in liberation and works for liberation.

A question is always raised: What has been achieved? Tell us, what have you accomplished? You resist—but where will that lead you? This is the recurring question.

We broke “Israel’s” project. We did not allow it to destroy us. We did not allow it to seize our land and establish itself on it. We did not allow it to realize the project of Greater “Israel”. We broke that project. It is no small feat for a small group in this region, facing a power backed by the United States and others, to be able to thwart such an “Israeli” project.

How great is this Resistance, the people of the Resistance, and its supporters, who paid such a heavy price in confronting the most dangerous contemporary threat facing Lebanon! Had we not stood firm, Lebanon would not have remained as it is today. Had the resistance and its people not persevered, Lebanon could not have been saved.

You see this resistance as something legendary, so do not concern yourselves with the defeated. My brothers and sisters, do not even bother responding to them. Sometimes people become affected when others criticize or attack them. Leave them be. Frogs do not stop the journey. You witness a legendary resistance—so do not concern yourselves with those who have been defeated.

Fourth: we call for making use of this pivotal moment we are in, after the agreement, through four key components to achieve the expulsion of “Israel”.

First component: we are strong—strong through a triad of strength: faith, will, and capability. Do not look only at the military aspect. The one that held firm was not just the military aspect; it was the element of faith. Faith made one equal ten or even a hundred, made one missile equal ten or a hundred, made one shell equal ten or a hundred. Faith is what gives determination.

Then there is willpower, which does not break. Look at the young men—we could not prevent some individuals from going to the front. He is wounded once, then a second time, a third time, a fourth time, and still returns to the front. In the hospital, someone who has lost both legs searches for the best prosthetics and says, “I want to go back to the front with them.” What kind of fighters are these? This is strong will.

As for capability—people, ask yourselves: they surrounded us in the skies and placed barriers on all borders, land, sea, and air, preventing us from bringing in the massive resources that, in some views, could have changed the balance. So how did we succeed? Capability means knowledge, invention, resources—sometimes simple means turned into great means, capability is tactics, skill, courage.

And you think the “Israeli” soldier fights and remains steady on the battlefield? No—when a shell lands, he panics, and those with him lose composure and suffer psychological shock and need treatment. On the other hand, hundreds of shells may fall, and someone finds himself still alive and continues.

This resistance has proven its presence. In any case, the figures are available. During the Devoured Chaff [Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul] days, over 105 days starting from March 2, the number of operations carried out by the resistance in those 105 days was 3,185 operations—an average of 30 operations per day over the 105 days.

After April 16, when a ceasefire was declared, there were 17 operations per day during this ceasefire, which was violated by “Israel”.

In comparison, the number of enemy vehicles targeted was 518 vehicles. The number of aircraft targeted was 85. The fighters shot down 12 drones and 12 reconnaissance aircraft, and they also struck a helicopter while the rest were driven away.

As for the injuries—this is what is officially reported, but the number is actually higher. The injuries on the “Israeli” side amount to 1,347.

When you say 1,347, there is no need to distinguish between killed and wounded, because in their case the wounded are considered as good as dead. Based on the idea that once someone is wounded, they are effectively out—since they are forced into war, they have no real cause; this is an occupier, this is a criminal. When they face people defending their land, they cannot endure what they see.

So we are strong. This is a very important factor that we must build upon. We are the land, the soil, the trees, and the air. We are the flowing blood, we are the decisive weapon, we are steadfastness on the battlefield. We are a people whose bodies are formed from the soil of the south, whose spirit is with the Creator of the earth and the heavens, and whose children are shaped by the presence of the martyrs.

We uproot and are not uprooted. Our life and our stance never end except at the appointed time, and the appointed time is in the hands of God Almighty. We are promised a decisive victory: “If Allah helps you, none can defeat you.” (Ali Imran, 160)

This is us. And as for whether some people like this or not, that is up to them.

“It is unbelievable—what are you thinking and what are you saying?”

We are not thinking; this is simply who we are. We are on the ground, and with this strength we confront, with this spirit we confront, with this faith, will, and capability we confront. And we are confident of victory in achieving Lebanon’s sovereignty over its land, its rights, and in expelling “Israel”. This is the first principle that must be taken into account at this stage.

Second point: The ceiling of negotiations with the “Israeli” enemy is mutual security—there is no other ceiling. Any project that falls under the framework of disarmament will not pass, as it is an “Israeli” formula to take everything and destroy the country.

Are we going into negotiations to give “Israel” what it wants? What it failed to achieve through war, does it now want to achieve through politics? It is over—its attempt has failed. Brother, this is not the first time someone has failed; even Trump failed, so “get yourselves together” and look for another way.

With us, you will not win, and with us you will not succeed. By God, we will make you taste the bitter outcome. If you want to continue, then continue and we shall see.

I call for making use of the 27-11-2024 agreement to achieve five points: ending aggression by air, land, and sea; “Israel’s” withdrawal from all Lebanese territory; the release of prisoners; the return of people to every inch of Lebanon; and reconstruction.

Within the framework of these five points, the Lebanese Army would be deployed exclusively south of the Litani River according to the agreement, and also according to what may be further agreed upon.

There are no experimental zones and no safe zones for “Israel”—no yellow, no red, and no green areas. “Israel” must leave, and it will leave.

Third: I urge the Lebanese authorities to maintain a unified national position regarding demands toward “Israel” and to avoid linking those demands to internal Lebanese issues and not agreeing to let “Israel” interfere in our internal affairs. Everything to do with addressing our internal issues such as weapons, economic matters, national security strategy, defense strategy, or implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which should completely be outside of the negotiations. We address these internally. Therefore, in any negotiation, the fundamental demand must be the restoration of Lebanon’s sovereignty, because “Israel” is the aggressor, and it has no right to interfere in how we organize our internal sovereignty or the details of our internal affairs.

Fourth: We call on Lebanon’s President and political authorities to foster dialogue, unity, and cooperation aimed at expelling “Israeli” forces and restoring sovereignty. We are ready to cooperate.

We proved that through the implementation of the 27-11 agreement, and we facilitated the work of the Lebanese Army in its deployment in the south, and we were the most disciplined for 15 months.

We are ready to cooperate; rather, we must be united at this decisive stage under the title of liberating Lebanon through all appropriate means and through cooperation among us.

We advise moving away from direct negotiations, which have proven to be humiliating dictates under fire and contain nothing but concessions. The Americans and “Israelis” are colluding against Lebanon, suppressing it, silencing it, issuing statements on its behalf, and demanding concessions from it.

Stop them, and then we will be united. Imagine how beautiful it would be if we stand together as one hand to liberate our land and secure the future of our children.

Peace be upon Hussein, upon Ali ibn Hussein, upon the sons of Hussein, and upon the companions of Hussein. Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.