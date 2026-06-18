Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The Islamic Resistance Operations Room announced said its fighters have thwarted repeated “Israeli” attempts to advance toward Kfartebnit and the strategic Ali Al-Taher Heights, inflicting significant losses on enemy forces and forcing them to withdraw from several positions.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{[Their] assembly will be defeated, and they will turn their backs [in retreat].}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

For the past four days, the “Israeli” army has been attempting to advance toward the town of Kfartebnit and the Ali Al-Taher area through multiple routes, supported by intense artillery bombardment and continuous aerial surveillance conducted by enemy reconnaissance aircraft.

The Islamic Resistance mujahedeen have confronted all of these attempts by targeting enemy movements and troop concentrations with rockets, drones and loitering drones. These operations have inflicted substantial losses on the enemy, including among its officers, soldiers and military vehicles, forcing it to retreat and compelling it to deploy helicopters under the cover of smoke screens and artillery fire during the night to evacuate its casualties.

Yesterday, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., after monitoring an “Israeli” infantry force infiltrating the northeastern outskirts of Kfartebnit in an attempt to establish positions there, and with the call of “Ya Aba Abdillah,” the Islamic Resistance fighters launched a squadron of drones and Ababil offensive drones against the force, leaving its members dead and wounded.

Our fighters then followed up the operation with successive rocket barrages and artillery strikes directed at the targeted area.

At 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026, as the enemy attempted once again to concentrate forces in the crossing area, our fighters targeted a Merkava tank with appropriate weapons, scoring a confirmed hit and forcing the assembled force to withdraw from the area.

We affirm that enemy forces remain positioned on the southern outskirts of Kfartebnit in the direction of Arnoun. We also affirm that the Kfartebnit-Ali Al-Taher sector will remain beyond the enemy’s reach, and that our fighters will continue to write new epics of sacrifice and steadfastness there in defense of their country and their people.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}