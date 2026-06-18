Raad to Lebanese Authorities: ’Israeli’ War Against the Resistance Has Failed

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, Hajj Mohammad Raad, called on the Lebanese authorities to carefully examine the Iranian-American understanding on ending the state of war, warning against underestimating Iran’s ability to fulfill its commitments and cautioning against direct involvement with the “Israeli” enemy in targeting the resistance.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Raad said that following the signing of the understanding between Iran, which he described as an ally of Lebanon’s state and resistant people, and the United States, which some Lebanese officials describe as a friend and ally, the authorities should objectively assess the document and its implications for the region and Lebanon.

He warned against underestimating Iran’s ability to deter the “Israeli” enemy should it violate the terms of the agreement, stressing that Tehran has demonstrated its capacity to uphold its commitments.

Raad also pointed to what he described as a two-month timeframe during which the “Israeli” enemy must fully withdraw from Lebanese territory, cease all hostile activities by land, sea, and air, and begin implementing its withdrawal without the need for any direct negotiations.

He stated that, following a national consensus reached through constitutional and legal mechanisms, indirect negotiations could be considered for reactivating the Armistice Agreement in a manner consistent with current realities while preserving the officially recognized state of hostility toward the enemy.

Addressing the role of the resistance, Raad said it advises the Lebanese authorities against becoming directly involved with the “Israeli” enemy in efforts targeting the resistance, arguing that such a course would be contrary to the interests of Lebanon and its people.

He concluded by asserting that the enemy’s war aimed at eliminating the resistance in Lebanon “has failed and will not achieve its objectives.”

Despite what he described as pressure and criticism from some political forces and officials, Raad said the resistance remains ready for internal national dialogue and understanding aimed at safeguarding Lebanon’s security, stability, sovereignty, and national interests.

He emphasized that the resistance rejects surrender to “Israeli” aggression and warned against policies of concession and submission to external pressures, arguing that such approaches have only led to failure and greater compliance with the demands of the enemy and its American ally.