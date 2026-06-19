Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei Endorses Iran-US Agreement, Reaffirms Commitment to National Rights

By Staff, Agencies

Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, issued a message to the Iranian nation following the signing of an agreement between the presidents of Iran and the United States, stating that he had authorized the deal after receiving assurances that Iran’s rights and the interests of the Resistance Front would be safeguarded.

In his message, Sayyed Khamenei said Iranian officials had exerted considerable efforts in reaching the agreement, motivated by sincere intentions and concern for the country’s interests. He added that the US president had resorted to various forms of pressure and leverage in an attempt to achieve the outcome.

Sayyed Khamenei revealed that he initially held a different view regarding the agreement. However, he explained that he aApproved it after receiving a commitment from the Iranian president, acting in his capacity as Chairman of the Supreme National Security Council, on behalf of himself and the council’s members, to protect the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front while assuming full responsibility for the matter.

The Leader noted that the president had also assured him that Iran would not submit to any excessive demands by the United States. He stated that from this point forward, the Iranian people and leadership would closely monitor whether the agreed conditions are respected and implemented.

Sayyed Khamenei stressed that any future direct negotiations with the United States should not be interpreted as acceptance of the enemy’s position or policies. He emphasized that engagement does not signify a shift in Iran’s principles or political stance.

Concluding his message, Sayyed Khamenei expressed hope that divine blessings and prayers would bring victory, success, and assistance to the Iranian people, while reaffirming confidence in the nation’s ability to defend its rights and interests.