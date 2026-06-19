South Lebanon Under Fire: ’Israeli’ Aggression Claims Martyrs

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation bombardment of residential neighborhoods in southern Lebanon left civilians martyred and injured on Thursday, as attacks across the Nabatieh district continued despite the ceasefire agreement.

According to preliminary reports, "Israeli" airstrikes targeted inhabited homes in the towns of Harouf, Kfar Sir, and al-Sharqiyeh, resulting in several martyrs, injuries, and a number of missing persons trapped beneath the rubble.

In a separate attack, two civilians were martyred and two others wounded after an "Israeli" strike targeted the southern town of Qatrani.

The latest attacks came as "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] continue targeting civilians, medical crews, and residential areas across southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire agreement and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending hostilities on all fronts.

The attacks have also taken place despite the memorandum of understanding signed between Washington and Tehran, which stipulates a cessation of hostile actions across regional fronts, including Lebanon, while guaranteeing the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As "Israeli" attacks intensified across southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance confronted an attempted advance by IOF toward the town of Kfar Tibnit, according reports.

Meanwhile, Islamic Resistance fighters in Lebanon, Hezbollah, targeted "Israeli" military vehicles attempting to move toward the town using anti-tank guided missiles and previously prepared ambushes.

Several "Israeli" vehicles were struck during the confrontation, with flames seen rising from some of the targeted vehicles on the outskirts of Kfar Tibnit.

Hezbollah later affirmed that the Kfar Tibnit–Ali al-Taher area would remain impervious to "Israeli" incursions and vowed to continue defending Lebanon and its people.

In a statement, Hezbollah said its fighters monitored an "Israeli" force composed of armored and infantry units attempting to infiltrate the northern side of Ali al-Taher hill before luring it into a prepared kill zone. The Resistance said three Merkava tanks were targeted with ATGMs, destroying them and setting them ablaze.