By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, June 18, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and based on the legitimate right to resist occupation and liberate the land, in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and within the framework of the Ashura operations:

the Islamic Resistance fighters have been engaged since 5:30 p.m., in clashes using appropriate weapons against an “Israeli” army force that attempted to advance from the village of Arnoun toward the outskirts of Kfartebnit. The clashes were still ongoing at the time this statement was issued.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}