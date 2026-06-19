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IRG to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei: We Stand Ready to Deliver an Even Greater Defeat to the Enemy
Translated by Al-Ahed News
In a message addressed to His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] praised his recent message and reaffirmed its readiness to confront any future threats, declaring that any renewed aggression would be met with a stronger and more devastating response.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard issued the following statement:
We thank Almighty Allah, who has once again blessed our people through the pure guidance of the Wilayah and illuminated our vision through your esteemed message and wise directives. Your message strengthened national unity, deepened the confidence of the people present in the field and the fighters on the frontlines in the achievements they have accomplished, and provided valuable support to officials in their efforts to defend the rights of the nation.
Today, after the aggressor enemy suffered defeat in the face of the historic awakening of the Iranian people and the heroism displayed by the mujahideen of Islam on the battlefield, it has been forced to retreat from its slogans of erasing Iran and pushing it back into an era of weakness and backwardness. Having moved from a position of threats to one of seeking understanding and negotiation, the people and the fighters now look to the political arena to build upon those achievements and secure the legitimate rights of the proud Iranian nation.
The Iranian people and the mujahideen stand like a solid mountain in support of their officials. Should the enemy once again abandon its commitments and return to the policies of pressure, blackmail, and violations of the rights of the Iranian people, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, on land, at sea and in the air, and across all fields of confrontation, will be stronger and more prepared than ever before.
Drawing on the lessons and experience gained from previous battles, and at the slightest signal from the wise and courageous Leader, we stand ready to inflict upon the enemy a historic defeat even more severe and far-reaching than those it has already suffered.
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