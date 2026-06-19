IRG to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei: We Stand Ready to Deliver an Even Greater Defeat to the Enemy

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In a message addressed to His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] praised his recent message and reaffirmed its readiness to confront any future threats, declaring that any renewed aggression would be met with a stronger and more devastating response.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard issued the following statement: