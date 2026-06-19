Switzerland Confirms US-Iran Talks Cancelled

By Staff, Agencies

Switzerland’s foreign ministry confirmed that planned US–Iran talks at Switzerland’s Burgenstock mountaintop resort on Friday have been cancelled.

The announcement came after a White House spokesperson said overnight that US Vice President JD Vance had pulled out of a planned trip to meet Iranian negotiators in Switzerland on Friday to begin talks to implement an agreement struck between Tehran and Washington to end the war.

Vance had been expected to travel to Geneva on Friday to begin technical negotiations on implementing the 14-point agreement reached between Tehran and Washington. However, a White House spokesperson said the visit was called off because arrangements for the talks had not been finalized.

A White House statement detailed that Vance and the US delegation were prepared to depart once arrangements had been finalized. "But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable," the statement added.

The Iranian negotiating delegation had earlier postponed its trip to Switzerland due to the ongoing "Israeli" aggression on southern Lebanon, according to an informed source.

According to the source, the delegation had already been preparing to depart Iran and launch the first round of negotiations, scheduled to span 60 days, before the decision to suspend the trip was made.

Tehran had previously told Washington and mediators that the Lebanon file is central to the negotiations and will determine whether talks proceed, warning that continued "Israeli" aggression up to 10 km inside Lebanese territory violates the first clause of the Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] and the framework agreement, according to a source.

Earlier, Iran published a MoU calling for an immediate halt to military operations, including in Lebanon, with a final deal within 60 days. It outlined US steps to lift its naval blockade, ease sanctions, issue oil waivers, release frozen funds, and support a $300 billion reconstruction plan.

Iran, in return, commits not to pursue nuclear weapons, with enriched material to be managed under IAEA supervision and remaining nuclear issues left for final talks.

Despite the agreement, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have continued strikes on southern Lebanon while Hezbollah fighters engaged occupation troops in Kfar Tibnit.

At dawn, "Israeli" bombing hit residential areas across the Nabatieh district, including Harouf, Kfar Sir, and al-Sharqiyeh, leaving civilian martyrs, injuries, and people trapped under rubble.

In a separate strike on Qatrani, two civilians were martyred and two others wounded, as attacks continue despite the ceasefire agreement and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

For its part, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah confronted an "Israeli" advance toward Kfar Tibnit overnight Thursday, targeting military vehicles with anti-tank guided missiles and pre-prepared ambushes, with several vehicles reportedly hit and set ablaze on the town’s outskirts.

Hezbollah said the Kfar Tibnit–Ali al-Taher area would remain protected from "Israeli" incursions and vowed to continue defending Lebanon.