Poll: 71% of ’Israelis’ Skeptical of Trump on Iran War Stance

By Staff, Agencies

A new "Israeli" TV poll shows growing concern among settlers over US President Donald Trump’s Iran talks, with a strong majority doubting Washington will act in "Israel’s" interests in any future deal.

The survey, published Thursday by Channel 12, found that 71% of respondents do not trust Trump to protect "Israeli" interests in a deal with Iran. Only 13% said they trust the US president, while 16% remained undecided.

The findings indicate a significant decline in support compared with polling conducted a week earlier, when 62% expressed distrust and 21% said they trusted Trump on the issue.

The figures represent a notable shift in public opinion toward a US president who has traditionally enjoyed strong support among "Israeli" voters. The change comes amid mounting concern over the recently signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding and increasingly public disagreements between officials in Washington and "Tel Aviv".

The poll also points to growing dissatisfaction with "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of relations with the US during negotiations with Iran.

Asked whether Netanyahu's conduct benefited or harmed "Israeli" interests in the US-Iran agreement, 52% said it caused harm. Just 24% believed his actions benefited "Israeli" interests, while another 24% were uncertain.

The results suggest that a majority of respondents view the current diplomatic trajectory as a setback for the occupation entity's strategic objectives, particularly regarding Iran's nuclear program and broader regional influence.

The survey was conducted as part of wider polling on voting intentions ahead of general elections scheduled for October.

The poll also challenged official narratives regarding the outcome of the war on Iran.

According to the findings, only 11% of respondents believe "Israel" won the war. By contrast, 43% said the occupation entity lost the war, while 41% described the outcome as inconclusive.

The figures highlight a substantial gap between the “Israeli” entity messaging and public perceptions of the results of the war on Iran.

Polling on future elections showed opposition Zionist parties outperforming Netanyahu's bloc of right-wing and religious parties. However, the opposition would still fall short of the 61 seats required to form a governing coalition.

Notably, Trump signaled likely support for Netanyahu ahead of elections despite tensions, saying he “most likely” would endorse him but urging he be “more rational” amid Lebanon war concerns and ongoing US–"Israel" strain over Iran policy.