Pentagon Requests $80B for Iran War Expenses

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon has requested about $80 billion in additional funding to cover the ongoing war on Iran and related defense costs, according to people familiar with discussions between United States officials and lawmakers.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal [WSJ] on Thursday, Deputy War Secretary Stephen Feinberg briefed members of Congress in recent phone calls this week, outlining the scale of the funding need as war and broader military commitments continue to strain resources.

Lawmakers have been pressing the Trump administration to provide a full breakdown of the war’s total cost, which began on February 28, while concerns have intensified over the depletion of critical munitions that may be required for other global security challenges.

Pentagon officials have warned that funding shortfalls could emerge as early as this summer if Congress does not approve a supplemental spending package.

Moreover, they have indicated that training exercises and other military activities may need to be reduced due to ongoing operations in Iran and troop deployments along the US southern border, according to the report.

Notably, the Pentagon’s fiscal 2026 budget is estimated at roughly $1 trillion, but officials say current operational demands are placing significant pressure on available resources.

According to officials cited by WSJ, the proposed funding would cover ship operations, personnel costs, munitions replenishment, and other operational expenses linked to the war on Iran and broader military commitments.

A broader supplemental request is also being prepared, which could include non-defense priorities such as disaster relief and agricultural assistance, and may be submitted to Congress in the coming days.

The White House Office of Management and Budget must approve any request before it is formally sent to lawmakers.

However, the proposal is expected to face strong political debate in Congress. Some lawmakers argue that additional funding should not be approved without a formal vote authorizing military operations, similar to previous wars in the Gulf and the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Critics say the Trump administration launched the Iran war without congressional authorization, raising questions about its legality and oversight.

Senate Democrats have warned that the measure is unlikely to reach the 60 votes typically required for passage.

Republicans, meanwhile, are reportedly considering budget reconciliation as a potential workaround to pass funding with a simple majority, though that approach has also faced opposition from senior appropriators.

“There are not 60 votes in the Senate for a supplemental,” said Sen. Chris Murphy [D-Conn.], a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “They have made no effort to keep Congress in the loop, and they know that the war is wildly unpopular.”

Sen. John Barrasso [R-Wyo.], one of the senators who met with Hegseth on Tuesday, said the discussion focused on ensuring the military has the resources it needs. “There’s been a drawdown, as you know, of weaponry. We need to make sure that that’s refilled,” Barrasso said.