China Cautions ’Israel’ Over Obstructing Iran–US Diplomatic Efforts

By Staff, Agencies

China has warned the "Israeli" occupation entity against obstructing the implementation of the Iran–United States Memorandum of Understanding [MoU], saying all parties should support regional stability and take concrete steps to enable peace and future negotiations.

In this context, Beijing on Thursday welcomed the signing of the memorandum, reaffirming its support for peace and stability in West Asia and the Gulf region.

At the same time, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian warned "Israel" against undermining the implementation of the deal, as he addressed concerns over the agreement's first phase and the next round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

“At this critical stage, relevant parties, including 'Israel', need to follow the overwhelming trend of peace and stability in the region and do more to help Iran and the US implement the deal and promote stage two negotiations, rather than the other way around,” Jian stated.

He further emphasized that the strategic nature of ties between Beijing and Tehran, describing the two countries as longstanding partners committed to deepening cooperation.

“As a comprehensive strategic partner of Iran, China stands ready to consolidate and deepen political mutual trust with Iran, enhance mutually-beneficial cooperation in various fields, and bring the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership forward,” the Chinese FM spox said.

Overall, Beijing’s remarks reflect growing international support for the Iran-US MoU and opposition to any attempts by the "Israeli" occupation entity to undermine its implementation.

The 14-point Iran–US memorandum, signed remotely by Presidents Masoud Pezeshkian and Donald Trump, outlines a ceasefire across all fronts, sanctions relief, unfreezing of assets, reopening of trade routes, and a $300 billion reconstruction plan, alongside Iran’s pledge not to develop nuclear weapons while talks continue on its enriched uranium stockpile.